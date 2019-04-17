April 8
There were 112 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.
2500 block of 9th – vehicle burglary
2500 block of Jensen – mental health evaluation
1200 block of Rawson – repossession
300 block of K – welfare check
1500 block of 5th – warrant arrest
300 block of Academy – burglary arrest
1300 block of I – assault with deadly weapon arrest
April 9
There were 109 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
400 block of Brehler – lost property report
1700 block of E. Metzler – incident report
1700 block of 7th – narcotics Investigation
9th/Bethel – non-injury traffic collision
2500 block of 5th – mental health evaluation
200 block of Greenwood – vehicle repossession
800 block of L – lost property report
1600 block of 10th – incident report
April 10
There were 103 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
Wes/Webster – warrant arrest
900 block of Greenwood – incident report
800 block of Dewitt – burglary
April 11
There were 76 calls for service and 12 traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of K – mental health evaluation
800 block of Annadale – warrant and drug arrest
1000 block of Bethel – brandishing a firearm
1200 block of Hume – mental health evaluation
400 block of L – trespass with three trespass advisements
April 12
There were 97 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
Church/Florence - injury traffic collision
300 block of I - repossession of a vehicle
1600 block of 9th - general incident- suspicious persons
800 block of L - petty theft – cell phone
2400 block of Tamarack - repossession of motorcycle
900 block of K - delaying officer investigation
800 block of K - battery
1000 block of Bethel – report of runaway juvenile
600 block of I – domestic violence with one arrest
7th/O – domestic dispute with incident report taken
900 block of J – report of a suspicious vehicle which was located and DUI arrest made
600 block of I – domestic dispute with public intoxication arrest made
April 13
There were 81 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
500 block of L – petty theft
2800 block of Moir – dog bite
2700 block of Jensen – petty theft arrest
400 block of J – vehicle stop with one arrestfor suspicion of DUI
Academy/North – vehicle stop with warrant arrest
HWY 180/Academy – vehicle check with one DUI arrest
April 14
There were 64 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
2100 block of Geary - vandalism/theft
800 block of Annadale - drinking in public
400 block of Academy - discharging firearm in public/possession of firearm in public arrest
Faller Park – hit and run traffic collision resulting in one person arrested for suspicion of DUI and second subject arrested for false identification to peace officer
1000 block of O – physical disturbance at a large party/ three subjects arrested for resisting a peace officer/one was arrest for battery on peace officer
1700 7th St. – report for found property
2600 block of Cherry – repossession of vehicle
