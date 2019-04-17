April 8

There were 112 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued. 

2500 block of 9th – vehicle burglary

2500 block of Jensen  – mental health evaluation

1200 block of Rawson  – repossession 

300 block of K – welfare check 

1500 block of 5th – warrant arrest

300 block of Academy – burglary arrest   

1300 block of I – assault with deadly weapon arrest   

 

April 9

There were 109 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued. 

400 block of Brehler – lost property report

1700 block of E. Metzler – incident report

1700 block of 7th – narcotics Investigation

9th/Bethel  – non-injury traffic collision

2500 block of 5th – mental health evaluation

200 block of Greenwood  – vehicle repossession

800 block of L – lost property report

1600 block of 10th – incident report

 

April 10

There were 103 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.  

Wes/Webster  – warrant arrest

900 block of Greenwood  – incident report

800 block of Dewitt – burglary

 

April 11

There were 76 calls for service and 12 traffic citations were issued.

1000 block of K – mental health evaluation

800 block of Annadale – warrant and drug arrest

1000 block of Bethel  – brandishing a firearm

1200 block of Hume – mental health evaluation

400 block of L – trespass with three trespass advisements

 

April 12

There were 97 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.  

Church/Florence - injury traffic collision

300 block of I - repossession of a vehicle

1600 block of 9th - general incident- suspicious persons

800 block of L - petty theft – cell phone

2400 block of Tamarack - repossession of motorcycle

900 block of K - delaying officer investigation

800 block of K - battery

1000 block of Bethel – report of runaway juvenile

600 block of I – domestic violence with one arrest

7th/O – domestic dispute with incident report taken

900 block of J – report of a suspicious vehicle which was located and DUI arrest made

600 block of I – domestic dispute with public intoxication arrest made

 

April 13

There were 81 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued. 

500 block of L – petty theft

2800 block of Moir – dog bite

2700 block of Jensen – petty theft arrest

400 block of J – vehicle stop with one arrestfor suspicion of DUI

Academy/North – vehicle stop with warrant arrest

HWY 180/Academy – vehicle check with one DUI arrest

 

April 14

There were 64 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued. 

2100 block of Geary - vandalism/theft

800 block of Annadale - drinking in public

400 block of Academy - discharging firearm in public/possession of firearm in public arrest 

Faller Park – hit and run traffic collision resulting in one person arrested for suspicion of DUI and second subject arrested for false identification to peace officer

1000 block of O – physical disturbance at a large party/ three subjects arrested for resisting a peace officer/one was arrest for battery on peace officer

1700 7th St. – report for found property

2600 block of Cherry – repossession of vehicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.