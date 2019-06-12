June 3
There were 121 calls for service and 13 traffic citations were issued.
300 block of L – narcotics offense arrest
2500 block of 9th – mental health evaluation
1000 block of Bethel – assault on a peace officer arrest
1800 block of 3rd – domestic violence restraining order violation
1900 block of 7th – incident report
400 block of J – lost property report
2400 block of Jensen – found property report
1000 block of K – vehicle repossession
500 block of Tucker – courtesy report for Fresno P.D.
1700 7th St. – lost property report
800 block of J - brandishing, battery report
1300 block of Church - possession of meth, warrant arrest
12th/Academy - field interview
Jensen/Academy - felony warrants/resist delay officer arrests
00 block of West - non injury collision
June 4
There were 100 calls for service and six traffic citations wee issued.
1300 block of Olive – stolen vehicle report
1700 block of Bennett Way – domestic violence arrest
1900 block of 3rd – child abuse investigation
1700 7th St. – lost property report
400 block of Academy – narcotic offense arrest
Faller/8th – vandalism report
700 block of 11th – vehicle repossession
500 block of 5th – vehicle repossession
200 block of Academy – petty theft report
2500 block 9th – mental health evaluation
1000 block of Bethel – incident report
11th/O – D.U.I. traffic collision
800 block of Annadale - parole violation arrest
Jensen/Academy - drug paraphernalia arrest
Hawley/Lyon - field interviews
7th/Rawson - meth possession arrest
June 5
There were 114 calls for service and 12 traffic citations were issued.
1800 block of 3rd – domestic violence restraining order violation arrest
9800 block of E. Jensen – search warrant service
2500 block of 9th – abandoned vehicle
1000 block Dewitt – vandalism
2500 block of 9th – mental health evaluation
2300 block of 5th - burglary report
9th/K - DUI collision with arrest
Jensen/Bethel - field interview
800 block of Academy - petty theft, resist arrest, probation violation, battery on police officer arrest
500 block of Tait - stolen vehicle report
June 6
There were 124 calls for service and 10 traffic citations were issued.
Jensen/Cottle - traffic collision
100 block of Redwood - general incident (firearm)
1700 block of 7th - general incident
100 block of Academy - storage burglary
900 block of 2nd - parole violation arrest
1100 block of Madros - sexual assault
Academy/9th – vehicle stop, male subject served on gang injunction
800 block of Geary – narcotics violation arrest
June 7
There were 106 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
1100 block of Muscat – report of a destroyed trailer
900 block of 3rd – fraud/scam
1700 7th St. – custody order violation
600 block of Cottle – stolen license plates
2500 block of 5th – stolen vehicle
800 block of Fenmore – reported disturbance between school staff and a student
1100 block of 4th – family disturbance
200 block of L – family disturbance / assault with a deadly weapon arrest
600 block of P – domestic disturbance arrest
200 block of O /1800 block of 3rd – assault with a deadly weapon arrests
200 block of Fairbanks – shots fired at a residence (related to above call)
June 8
There were 88 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
1900 block of 3rd – field interview/ unwanted subject
2600 block of Tamarack – neighbor dispute/ trespass advisement
7th/K – gang field interview
2400 block of 9th – probation violation
North /Greenwood – vehicle stop, probation violation arrest
500 block of Tucker – sexual assault arrest
Jensen/Lyon Ave – DUI non-injury traffic collision arrest
June 9
There were 56 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
Academy/4th – field interview
1500 block of P – general incident/possible elder abuse
900 block of Academy – lost keys
5th/N – warrant/drug arrest
2700 block of Casty Ct. – runaway
300 block of Oatman – petty theft from a vehicle
1300 block of Olive – stolen vehicle recovery
