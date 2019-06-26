June 17
There were 130 calls for service and 18 traffic citations were issued.
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1200 block of Sanger – forgery/check fraud
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1500 block of 7th – forgery/check fraud
900 block of 9th – burglary arrest
400 block of Academy – C.P.S. hold
2100 block of 5th – vehicle arson
Walton/Hume Dr. - vehicle tow
1300 block of J – vandalism (graffiti)
2500 block of 5th – vehicle burglary
1300 block of Olive – vehicle vandalism
2600 block of Jensen – family disturbance
1300 block of 7th - field interview
500 block of Greenwood - no bail warrant arrest, possession of meth arrest, vehicle storage
Bethel/North - possession of meth arrest
June 18
There were 120 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.
Annadale/Academy – vehicle tow
500 block of Tait – burglary arrest
2000 block of 9th – mental health evaluation
2100 block of Oak – vehicle tow1300 block of Jensen – public intoxication arrest
11th/K – field interview
1200 block of Sanger – incident report
Cherry/James - meth/heroin possession arrests
June 19
There were 123 calls for service and 15 traffic citations were issued.
Jensen/Bethel – narcotics violation arrest
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1700 7th St. – incident report
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
400 block of Academy – mental health evaluation
300 block of Academy – field interviews
O/10th – warrant arrest
1000 block of Bethel – domestic violence restraining order violation
Swan/North - domestic violence restraining order violation arrest
300 block of Bethel - courtesy report for FPD, domestic violence2200 block of Myrtle/800 block of 11th - repossessions
June 20
There were 105 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.
600 block of Eastwood - petty theft
1700 block of 7th - general incident (property-evidence)
5th/Academy - warrant (possession of meth)
700 block of 7th - general incident (property-evidence)
1300 block of Church - search warrant (possession for sales arrest)
2600 block of Jenni - repossession
200 block of O - general incident (found property)
800 block of Rawson – stolen vehicle
Indianola/Jensen – municipal code violation
500 block of N – found property
1100 block of N – warrant arrest
2000 block of 7th – vandalism/mental health hold
1700 W. Metzler – runaway juvenile
800 block of Geary – stolen vehicle
June 21
There were 114 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Cherry - repossession (vehicle)
1000 block of Almond - petty theft
2700 block of Jensen - parole hold/petty theft arrest
1300 block of J - parole hold/meth possession arrest
800 block of N- field interview (gang member)
200 block of Academy - petty theft arrest
1700 block of 7th - petty theft
1700 block of 7th - custody order violation
400 block of Greenwood Ave - found property
Annadale/Jefferson – narcotics violation arrest
200 block of Academy – field interview
June 22
There were 111 calls for service and eight traffic citations were issued.
500 block of J - mental health evaluation
700 block of Academy - mental health evaluation
1400 block of Park - fraud
400 block of Academy - possession of heroin- arrest
800 block of Academy - suspended license- vehicle storage2700 block of Jensen – petty theft
300 block of Bethel – drunk person
1900 block of Jensen – wanted person arrest
8th/I – DUI arrest
500 block of N - vandalism
June 23
There were 82 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
1300 block of Academy - mental health evaluation
5th/L - field interview
2600 block of Jensen - mental health documentation
2600 block of Jensen – found person
300 block of Bethel – domestic disturbance
