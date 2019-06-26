June 17

There were 130 calls for service and 18 traffic citations were issued. 

1700 7th  St. – sex offender registration

1200 block of Sanger – forgery/check fraud

1700 7th  St. – sex offender registration

1500 block of 7th – forgery/check fraud

900 block of 9th  – burglary arrest

400 block of Academy – C.P.S. hold 

2100 block of 5th  – vehicle arson

Walton/Hume Dr. - vehicle tow

1300 block of J – vandalism (graffiti)

2500 block of 5th  – vehicle burglary

1300 block of Olive – vehicle vandalism

2600 block of Jensen – family disturbance

1300 block of 7th - field interview

500 block of Greenwood - no bail warrant arrest, possession of meth arrest, vehicle storage

Bethel/North - possession of meth arrest

 

June 18

There were 120 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.

Annadale/Academy – vehicle tow

500 block of Tait – burglary arrest

2000 block of 9th – mental health evaluation

2100 block of Oak – vehicle tow1300 block of Jensen – public intoxication arrest

11th/K – field interview

1200 block of Sanger – incident report

Cherry/James - meth/heroin possession arrests

 

June 19

There were 123 calls for service and 15 traffic citations were issued.

Jensen/Bethel – narcotics violation arrest

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

1700 7th St. – incident report

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

400 block of Academy – mental health evaluation

300 block of Academy – field interviews 

O/10th – warrant arrest

1000 block of Bethel – domestic violence restraining order violation

Swan/North - domestic violence restraining order violation arrest

300 block of  Bethel - courtesy report for FPD, domestic violence2200 block of  Myrtle/800 block of  11th - repossessions

 

June 20

There were 105 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.

600 block of  Eastwood - petty theft

1700 block of  7th - general incident (property-evidence)

5th/Academy - warrant (possession of meth)

700 block of 7th - general incident (property-evidence)

1300 block of  Church - search warrant (possession for sales arrest)

2600 block of Jenni - repossession

200 block of O - general incident (found property)

800 block of Rawson – stolen vehicle

Indianola/Jensen – municipal code violation 

500 block of N – found property

1100 block of N – warrant arrest

2000 block of 7th – vandalism/mental health hold

1700 W. Metzler – runaway juvenile

800 block of Geary – stolen vehicle 

 

June 21

There were 114 calls for service and  seven traffic citations were issued.

1000 block of  Cherry - repossession (vehicle)

1000 block of Almond - petty theft

2700 block of Jensen - parole hold/petty theft arrest

1300 block of J - parole hold/meth possession arrest

800 block of  N- field interview (gang member)

200 block of Academy - petty theft arrest

1700 block of  7th - petty theft

1700 block of  7th - custody order violation

400 block of Greenwood Ave - found property

Annadale/Jefferson – narcotics violation arrest

200 block of Academy – field interview

 

June 22

There were 111 calls for service and eight traffic citations were issued. 

500 block of J - mental health evaluation

700 block of Academy - mental health evaluation

1400 block of Park - fraud 

400 block of Academy - possession of heroin- arrest

800 block of Academy - suspended license- vehicle storage2700 block of Jensen – petty theft

300 block of Bethel – drunk person

1900 block of Jensen – wanted person arrest

8th/I – DUI arrest

500 block of N - vandalism

 

June 23

There were 82 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.

1300 block of Academy - mental health evaluation

5th/L - field interview

2600 block of Jensen - mental health documentation

2600 block of Jensen – found person

300 block of Bethel – domestic disturbance 

