May 28
There were 112 calls for service and 17 traffic citations were issued.
1700 block of 7th – domestic violence restraining order violation arrest
800 block of I – petty theft
800 block of Jensen – trespass arrest
2500 block of North – field interview
Faller/North – narcotics violations/warrant arrests
1200 block of Hume Dr. – narcotics violation arrest
May 29
There were 131 calls for service and 16 traffic citations were issued.
1700 7th St. – lost property report
1200 block of Sanger – petty theft
12th/P – warrant arrest
3300 block of S. Academy – grand theft
2300 block of Cherry – incident report
1700 block of 7th – warrant arrest
5th/Lyon – non-injury traffic collision
700 block of Academy – field interview
800 block of Academy - loitering arrest
900 block of K - domestic violence arrest
Church/L - field interview
May 30
There were 127 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.
1100 block of Tucker – warrant arrest
2400 block of 5th – petty theft
900 block of Harrison – vandalism
500 block of K – field interview
100 block of Lyon – vehicle repossession
1300 block of Sanger – criminal threats and proba
tion violation arrest
2900 block of 3rd – vehicle repossession
800 block of O – child custody order violation
5000 block of S. Newmark – robbery suspect arrested
400 block of Academy – incident report
800 block of Faller – incident report
400 block of Academy along RR tracks - warrant arrest/trespassing arrest
Annadale/Faller - field interview
200 block of Brehler - vandalism
May 31
There were 100 calls for service and one traffic citaton was issued.
Jensen/Bethel - field interview
1700 7th St. - sexual assault report
1300 block of Sanger - warrant arrest
300 block of Academy - petty theft/property recovered
1000 block of 8th - mental health issue
2500 block of 9th - mental health issue
466 block of Academy – subject check with citation issued
June 1
There were 94 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
200 block of Academy - sexual battery arrest
Sequoia/Greenwood - domestic violence arrest
800 block of Recreation – disturbance
2800 block of Walton – domestic disturbance arrest
June 2
There were 88 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
2700 block of Jensen - disturbance
7th/Dewitt - dog bite
700 block of Cherry -incident report
1800 block of 7th – subject check
400 block of Academy – subject check
600 block of Carol – restraining order violation arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.