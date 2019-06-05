May 28

There were 112 calls for service and 17 traffic citations were issued. 

1700 block of 7th – domestic violence restraining order violation arrest

800 block of I – petty theft

800 block of Jensen – trespass arrest

2500 block of North – field interview

Faller/North – narcotics violations/warrant arrests

1200 block of Hume Dr. – narcotics violation arrest

 

May 29

There were 131 calls for service and 16 traffic citations were issued. 

1700 7th St. – lost property report

1200 block of Sanger – petty theft

12th/P – warrant arrest

3300 block of S. Academy – grand theft

2300 block of Cherry – incident report

1700 block of 7th – warrant arrest

5th/Lyon – non-injury traffic collision

700 block of Academy – field interview

800 block of Academy - loitering arrest

900 block of K - domestic violence arrest

Church/L - field interview

 

May 30

There were 127 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.  

1100 block of Tucker – warrant arrest

2400 block of 5th – petty theft

900 block of Harrison – vandalism

500 block of K – field interview

100 block of Lyon – vehicle repossession

1300 block of Sanger – criminal threats and proba

tion violation arrest

2900 block of 3rd  – vehicle repossession

800 block of O – child custody order violation

5000 block of S. Newmark – robbery suspect arrested

400 block of Academy – incident report

800 block of Faller – incident report

400 block of Academy along RR tracks - warrant arrest/trespassing arrest

Annadale/Faller - field interview

200 block of Brehler - vandalism

 

May 31

There were 100 calls for service and one traffic citaton was issued.

Jensen/Bethel - field interview

1700 7th St. - sexual assault report

1300 block of  Sanger - warrant arrest

300 block of Academy - petty theft/property recovered 

1000 block of  8th - mental health issue

2500 block of  9th - mental health issue 

466 block of Academy – subject check with citation issued

 

June 1

There were 94 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.

200 block of  Academy - sexual battery arrest

Sequoia/Greenwood - domestic violence arrest 

800 block of Recreation – disturbance 

2800 block of Walton – domestic disturbance arrest

 

June 2

There were 88 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.

2700 block of Jensen - disturbance

7th/Dewitt - dog bite

700 block of Cherry -incident report

1800 block of 7th – subject check 

400 block of Academy – subject check 

600 block of Carol  – restraining order violation arrest

