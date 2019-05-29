May 20
There were 138 calls for service and 12 traffic citations were issued.
1700 block of Dewitt – narcotics offense and warrant arrest
7th/Academy – narcotics offense and warrant arrest
800 block of 2nd – vehicle repossession
1000 block of Academy – embezzled/recovered vehicle
10th/J - narcotics offense and warrant arrest
700 block of Faller – stolen/recovered vehicle
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1900 block of 3rd - mental health hold
13th/O - field interview
May 21
There were 127 calls for service and 14 traffic citations were issued.
1800 block of Sequoia – fraud report
9th/O – warrant arrest
2100 block of Cherry - field interview
Jensen/Del Rey - DUI arrest
May 22
There were 127 calls for service and 13 traffic citations were issued.
1300 block of 12th – vandalism
400 block of Tait – incident report
1700 block of 7th – narcotics investigation
2500 block of Jensen – probation violation arrest
1700 block of Jensen – incident report
2500 block of Jensen – field interview
800 block of Academy – petty theft
800 block of Academy – petty theft and warrant arrest
1000 block of Bethel – sex offense
1300 block of Claremont – identity theft
2100 block of 5th – domestic violence restraining order violation
600 block of Edgar – identity theft
2700 block of Jenni - family disturbance
1000 block of Rawson - hit and run collision report
May 23
There were 104 calls for service and one traffic citation was issued.
2800 block of Moir - vehicle burglary
1700 block of 10th - general information report
800 block of Bethel - vehicle vandalism
1700 block of 7th - arrest
800 block of O - custody order violation
1700 block of 7th - general information report (property)
500 block of I - general information report (dog bite)
900 block of J - missing person
800 block of Bethel - domestic violence arrest
2100 block of 5th - petty theft
2700 block of Jensen - under the influence of meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia arrest
1000 block of Dewitt - probation search and field interview
200 block of Academy - field interview
May 24
There were 97 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Bethel - fight
500 block of Tait - gravely disabled person
Atchison/Lily - traffic collision (non-injury)
1500 block of 8th - vandalism
130 block of Academy - non-injury accident
500 block of 8th - missing person report
900 block of J - wanted person arrest
May 25
There were 88 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Faller – verbal disturbance/ trespass advisement
800 block of Annadale – unwanted subject/ trespass advisement
8th/L – Sanger municipal code for open container
3000 block of Holt – shots fired
North/Sanger – narcotics violation arrest
400 block of K – prowler
Geary/Harrison – assault with a deadly weapon, firearm.
May 26
There were 60 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
600 block of Walton - dog bite
800 block of Academy - lost property/wallet
1200 block of Olive - possession of a controlled substance arrest
May 27
There were 117 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
Annadale/Bennett Way – field interview
800 block of P – vehicle storage
8th/O – domestic violence retraining order violation arrest
1000 block of North – non-injury, hit and run vehicle accident
1300 block of Tucker – field interview
14th/O – warrant arrest
2100 block of 5th - domestic violence retraining order violation
Lily/Myrtle – illegal fireworks
8th/Faller – drunk/warrants arrest
2100 block of 5th – field interview
