May 20

There were 138 calls for service and 12 traffic citations were issued.  

1700 block of Dewitt – narcotics offense and warrant arrest

7th/Academy – narcotics offense and warrant arrest

800 block of 2nd – vehicle repossession

1000 block of Academy – embezzled/recovered vehicle

10th/J - narcotics offense and warrant arrest

700 block of Faller – stolen/recovered vehicle

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

1900 block of 3rd - mental health hold

13th/O - field interview

May 21

There were 127 calls for service and 14 traffic citations were issued.  

1800 block of Sequoia – fraud report

9th/O – warrant arrest

2100 block of Cherry - field interview

Jensen/Del Rey - DUI arrest

 

May 22

There were 127 calls for service and 13 traffic citations were issued.  

1300 block of 12th – vandalism

400 block of Tait – incident report

1700 block of 7th – narcotics investigation

2500 block of Jensen – probation violation arrest

1700 block of Jensen – incident report

2500 block of Jensen – field interview

800 block of Academy – petty theft

800 block of Academy – petty theft and warrant arrest

1000 block of Bethel – sex offense

1300 block of Claremont – identity theft

2100 block of 5th – domestic violence restraining order violation

600 block of Edgar – identity theft

2700 block of Jenni - family disturbance

1000 block of Rawson - hit and run collision report

May 23

There were 104 calls for service and one traffic citation was issued.  

2800 block of Moir - vehicle burglary

1700 block of 10th - general information report 

800 block of Bethel - vehicle vandalism

1700 block of 7th - arrest

800 block of O - custody order violation

1700 block of 7th - general information report (property)

500 block of I - general information report (dog bite)

900 block of J - missing person

800 block of Bethel - domestic violence arrest

2100 block of 5th - petty theft

2700 block of Jensen - under the influence of meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia arrest

1000 block of Dewitt - probation search and field interview

200 block of Academy - field interview

 

May 24

There were 97 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued. 

1000 block of Bethel - fight

500 block of Tait - gravely disabled person

Atchison/Lily - traffic collision (non-injury)

1500 block of 8th - vandalism

130 block of Academy - non-injury accident

500 block of 8th - missing person report

900 block of  J - wanted person arrest

 

May 25

There were 88 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.  

1000 block of Faller – verbal disturbance/ trespass advisement

800 block of Annadale – unwanted subject/ trespass advisement

8th/L – Sanger municipal code for open container

3000 block of Holt – shots fired

North/Sanger – narcotics violation arrest

400 block of K – prowler

Geary/Harrison – assault with a deadly weapon, firearm. 

 

May 26

There were 60 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued. 

600 block of Walton - dog bite

800 block of Academy - lost property/wallet

1200 block of Olive - possession of a controlled substance arrest

 

May 27

There were 117 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued. 

Annadale/Bennett Way – field interview

800 block of P – vehicle storage

8th/O – domestic violence retraining order violation arrest

1000 block of North – non-injury, hit and run vehicle accident

1300 block of Tucker – field interview 

14th/O – warrant arrest 

2100 block of 5th - domestic violence retraining order violation

Lily/Myrtle – illegal fireworks

8th/Faller – drunk/warrants arrest

2100 block of 5th – field interview 

