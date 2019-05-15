May 6
There were 153 calls for service and 10 traffic citations were issued.
300 block of Oatman – fraud
1700 block of 10th – assault/battery
1500 block of 7th – field interview
900 block of J – incident report
400 block of Academy – warrant arrest
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1100 block of Academy – disturbance
2400 block of Lorena – incident report
500 block of 6th - public intoxication arrest
Church/Academy - possession of meth arrest
8th/Academy - found narcotics report
May 7
There were 104 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Recreation - trespassing arrest
500 block of L - field interview
2100 block of 9th - family disturbance
1700 block of 10th - weapons violation investigation
2500 block of 9th - mental health evaluation
400 block of Recreation - vehicle stored for expired registration
Almond/K - field interview
May 8
There were 102 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
500 block of Academy - field interview
800 block of Academy – hit and run traffic collision
1200 block of I – possession of drug paraphernalia arrest
1700 block of 10th – incident report (possible lewd acts with minor)
1300 block of J - field interview
500 block of Tucker – field interview
1900 block of 3rd – mental health
1700 block of 10th – hit and run traffic collision
1000 block of Almond - warrant arrest
Faller/Tamarack - warrant arrest
May 9
There were 153 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
2500 block of 9th - grand theft/cash
7th/O - possession/sale of meth arrest
1400 block of J - CPS hold
1600 block of Greenwood - general incident (probation search)
900 block of Faller - vehicle burglary
1200 block of Bennett Way - field interview
2500 block of 5th - field interview (gang related)
Annadale/J - field interview (parolee)
1200 block of J - trespassing arrest
1400 block of Rawson – warrant arrest
700 block of L – open container citation
700 block of Faller – petty theft report
May 10
There were 107 calls for service and one traffic citation was issued.
1200 block of O - vehicle repossession
Olive/Edgar - expired registration citation
2800 block of Casty Court - repossession
600 block of Rebecca - custody order violation
2500 block of 5th - threatening text messages
1500 block of Church - deceased person (natural)
1200 block of Lyon - missing/runaway juvenile
600 block of Forest Ln. – disturbance
L/8th – hit and run vehicle
May 11
There were 113 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued.
800 block of Dalton – vehicle repossession
400 block of Academy – warrant arrest
100 block of Academy – general incident/ surveillance
Geary/Cottle – armed robbery
1700 block of W. Metzler – residential burglary
1300 block of 7th – DUI arrest
700 block of Faller – restraining order violation arrest
May 12
There were 122 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.
1700 block of W. Metzler – residential burglary
1300 block of 7th – DUI arrest
700 block of Faller – restraining order violation arrest
2100 block of 5th - mental health evaluation
400 block of block of Tait - warrant arrest
2800 block of Cherry - shots fired into a residence (no injuries)
Edgar/I Street - field interview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.