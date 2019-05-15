May 6

There were 153 calls for service and 10 traffic citations were issued.  

300 block of Oatman – fraud

1700 block of 10th – assault/battery 

1500 block of 7th – field interview

900 block of J – incident report

400 block of Academy – warrant arrest

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

1100 block of Academy – disturbance

2400 block of Lorena – incident report 

500 block of 6th - public intoxication arrest

Church/Academy - possession of meth arrest

8th/Academy - found narcotics report

May 7

There were 104 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued. 

1000 block of Recreation - trespassing arrest

500 block of L - field interview

2100 block of 9th - family disturbance

1700 block of 10th - weapons violation investigation

2500 block of 9th - mental health evaluation

400 block of Recreation - vehicle stored for expired registration 

Almond/K - field interview

 

May 8

There were 102 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.  

500 block of Academy - field interview

800 block of Academy – hit and run traffic collision 

1200 block of I – possession of drug paraphernalia arrest

1700 block of 10th – incident report (possible lewd acts with minor)

1300 block of J - field interview

500 block of Tucker – field interview

1900 block of 3rd – mental health 

1700 block of 10th – hit and run traffic collision 

1000 block of Almond - warrant arrest

Faller/Tamarack - warrant arrest

May 9

There were 153 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.  

2500 block of 9th - grand theft/cash

7th/O - possession/sale of meth arrest 

1400 block of J - CPS hold

1600 block of Greenwood - general incident (probation search)

900 block of Faller - vehicle burglary

1200 block of Bennett Way - field interview

2500 block of 5th - field interview (gang related)

Annadale/J - field interview (parolee)

1200 block of J - trespassing arrest

1400 block of Rawson – warrant arrest 

700 block of L – open container citation

700 block of Faller – petty theft report

 

May 10

There were 107 calls for service and one traffic citation was issued. 

1200 block of O - vehicle repossession

Olive/Edgar - expired registration citation

2800 block of Casty Court - repossession

600 block of Rebecca - custody order violation

2500 block of 5th - threatening text messages 

1500 block of Church - deceased person (natural)

1200 block of Lyon - missing/runaway juvenile 

600 block of Forest Ln. – disturbance 

L/8th – hit and run vehicle 

 

May 11

There were 113 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued. 

800 block of Dalton – vehicle repossession

400 block of Academy – warrant arrest

100 block of Academy – general incident/ surveillance

Geary/Cottle – armed robbery

1700 block of W. Metzler – residential burglary

1300 block of 7th – DUI arrest

700 block of Faller – restraining order violation arrest

 

May 12

There were 122 calls for service and seven traffic citations were issued.   

1700 block of W. Metzler – residential burglary

1300 block of 7th – DUI arrest

700 block of Faller – restraining order violation arrest

2100 block of 5th - mental health evaluation

400 block of block of Tait - warrant arrest 

2800 block of Cherry - shots fired into a residence (no injuries)

Edgar/I Street - field interview

