May 13

There  were 116 calls for service and 19 traffic citations were issued.

800 block of 12th – field interview

1700 block Dewitt – petty theft

500 block of 9th – residential burglary

1400 block of 7th – field interview

500 block of Tait – vehicle repossession

600 block of Rawson – parole violation arrest

7th/Academy – field interview

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

400 block of Academy – narcotics violation arrest

400 block of Academy  -forgery report, fraudulent check

2100 block of 5th - disturbing peace/challenge to fight arrest

300 block of Bethel - domestic violence report

2600 block of Jensen - theft arrest

200 block of O - shots fired at a residence report

West/Webster - field interview

1700 block of O - commercial burglary report

500 block of 5th-  shots fired at a residence report

9th/Academy - traffic collision report

 

May 14

There were 128 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.  

300 block of Bethel – vehicle repossession

2600 block of Jensen – commercial burglary 

Bethel/Florence – warrant arrest

1700 block of 10th – incident report

2100 block of Florence – search warrant served

Church/Lynn Ct. – field interview 

2000 block of 9th – warrant arrest

1700 block of 10th – mental health evaluation

400 block of Quality - deceased person report

Annadale/Tucker - general incident report

600 block of Quality - restraining order violation arrest

2400 block of Webster - deceased person.

May 15

There were 114 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.   

2000 block of Palm – incident report

2500 block of North – commercial burglary

1700 block of 10th – incident report

1700 block of 7th – felony warrant arrest

1700 block of Hume - felony warrant arrest

Jensen/N - possession of meth and meth pipe, warrant arrest

800 block of Bethel - resisting an officer, battery arrest

14th/O - possession of meth and meth pipe arrest

 

May 16

There were 95 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.  

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration 

2500 block of 9th – assault/battery

North/Bethel - trespass, possession of meth and meth pipe arrest

May 17

There were 125 calls for service and 15 traffic citations were issued.   

4th/L - field interview (probationer)

1700 block of 7th - sexual battery 

Bethel/10th - counter report (traffic collision)

900 block of Sterling - repossession of a vehicle

700 block of Bethel - petty theft

2700 block of Jensen - petty theft arrest

1300 block of Sanger – trespass 

O/12th – wanted person arrest

 

May 18

There were 70 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.  

12th/P - possession of meth arrest - probationer

400 block of O - parole violation arrest

Jensen/O - traffic collision non- injury

1300 block of Faller - domestic violence

Academy/12th – grand theft auto

1500 block of 5th – theft, general incident report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 19

There were 62 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.

400 block of Greenwood - dog at large

60 block of Academy - attempted stolen vehicles

Church/J - prior domestic violence/threats arrest

200 block of Brehler - domestic violence order violation

300 block of O - petty theft- license plate tabs

Academy/5th – drunk arrest

900 block of Holt – repossession 

