May 13
There were 116 calls for service and 19 traffic citations were issued.
800 block of 12th – field interview
1700 block Dewitt – petty theft
500 block of 9th – residential burglary
1400 block of 7th – field interview
500 block of Tait – vehicle repossession
600 block of Rawson – parole violation arrest
7th/Academy – field interview
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
400 block of Academy – narcotics violation arrest
400 block of Academy -forgery report, fraudulent check
2100 block of 5th - disturbing peace/challenge to fight arrest
300 block of Bethel - domestic violence report
2600 block of Jensen - theft arrest
200 block of O - shots fired at a residence report
West/Webster - field interview
1700 block of O - commercial burglary report
500 block of 5th- shots fired at a residence report
9th/Academy - traffic collision report
May 14
There were 128 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.
300 block of Bethel – vehicle repossession
2600 block of Jensen – commercial burglary
Bethel/Florence – warrant arrest
1700 block of 10th – incident report
2100 block of Florence – search warrant served
Church/Lynn Ct. – field interview
2000 block of 9th – warrant arrest
1700 block of 10th – mental health evaluation
400 block of Quality - deceased person report
Annadale/Tucker - general incident report
600 block of Quality - restraining order violation arrest
2400 block of Webster - deceased person.
May 15
There were 114 calls for service and 11 traffic citations were issued.
2000 block of Palm – incident report
2500 block of North – commercial burglary
1700 block of 10th – incident report
1700 block of 7th – felony warrant arrest
1700 block of Hume - felony warrant arrest
Jensen/N - possession of meth and meth pipe, warrant arrest
800 block of Bethel - resisting an officer, battery arrest
14th/O - possession of meth and meth pipe arrest
May 16
There were 95 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
2500 block of 9th – assault/battery
North/Bethel - trespass, possession of meth and meth pipe arrest
May 17
There were 125 calls for service and 15 traffic citations were issued.
4th/L - field interview (probationer)
1700 block of 7th - sexual battery
Bethel/10th - counter report (traffic collision)
900 block of Sterling - repossession of a vehicle
700 block of Bethel - petty theft
2700 block of Jensen - petty theft arrest
1300 block of Sanger – trespass
O/12th – wanted person arrest
May 18
There were 70 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
12th/P - possession of meth arrest - probationer
400 block of O - parole violation arrest
Jensen/O - traffic collision non- injury
1300 block of Faller - domestic violence
Academy/12th – grand theft auto
1500 block of 5th – theft, general incident report
May 19
There were 62 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
400 block of Greenwood - dog at large
60 block of Academy - attempted stolen vehicles
Church/J - prior domestic violence/threats arrest
200 block of Brehler - domestic violence order violation
300 block of O - petty theft- license plate tabs
Academy/5th – drunk arrest
900 block of Holt – repossession
