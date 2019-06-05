Council sides with nonprofits
The city council approved Measure S grants of $65,000 for SAM Academy and $35,000 for the Boys and Girls Club and decided that up to $100,000 of Measure S money would be available for grants to nonprofits over at least each of the next two fiscal years.
Then with 21 business days remaining before the start of the new fiscal year the council got its first look at a staff proposed overall city budget of $47 million with a projected deficit of $3.2 million.
The council at a May 30 special meeting approved a Measure S proposed budget and spending plan for the next two fiscal years after bumping up from $75,000 to $100,000 the amount of Measure S dollars available to nonprofits.
Mayor Frank Gonzalez, mayor pro tem Daniel Martinez and councilmember Esmeralda Hurtado voted in favor of the Measure S budget and spending plan. Humberto Garza voted no and Eli Ontiveros abstained. Garza wanted more Measure S money to go to nonprofits, “I was thinking more like $400,000 … 25-30 percent [of the total Measure S budget] would be more appropriate,” said Garza.
The grants to SAM Academy and Boys and Girls Club were approved on a 4-1 vote. Garza, after once again saying he thought more money should go to nonprofits, voted no.
City staff had initially recommended limiting Measure S grant money available to nonprofits to $50,000 a year with no funding for any nonprofit that had received funding in the past. Both SAM Academy and the Boys and Girls Club had received previous Measure S grants.
The Measure S oversight committee had recommended making up to $75,000 available each year to nonprofits with gang and drug prevention/intervention programs.
Up to $125,000 had been available to nonprofits over the past few years. Gonzalez called the new ceiling of $100,000 "A good compromise."
The council’s first look at the city staff's proposed overall budgets for the next two fiscal years came after the Measure S decisions at a workshop where all department heads except police and fire shared and explained spending plans. The police and fire chiefs will go over their proposed budgets with the council at a June 13 meeting and, after hearing from all department heads, the council will try to approve the budgets before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
A special meeting has been scheduled for June 26, four days before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, just in case it’s needed to finalize the budgets.
The proposed general fund portion of the overall budget of $13.6 million is $740,000 higher than projected spending for this fiscal year.
The proposed general fund budget shows a projected ending surplus of $85,372 which is almost $70,000 higher than the projected surplus at the end of this fiscal year.
The general fund revenue of $14 million is what pays for the city's day to day expenses and most of the wages and benefits, which make up almost three-quarters of the general fund expenses. (See the pie chart below.)
A little over 70 percent of the general fund money, $9.6 million, will go for public safety expenses, police, fire and ambulance.
Most of the general fund money comes from people who live in Sanger or who do business in Sanger: people who pay property, sales, utility, franchise and other taxes; buy licenses or permits; pay fines, recovery costs or service charges.
The remaining $30 million of the proposed total fiscal year revenue, outside the general fund, is from special funds which are not supposed to feed into or take from the general fund.
"Enterprise" or "utility" funds like water, sewer and disposal are supposed to be self sustaining. That is, revenue from each of those designated funds is to only be used to pay for the expenses in each of those funds and is not supposed to be used to balance the general fund.
A $4.2 million Enterprise fund deficit and a $54,000 debt service deficit are responsible for the overall budget deficit of $3.2 million, according to numbers provided by city staff.
These preliminary numbers are likely to change with city council input.
