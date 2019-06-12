The city council decided to hear comments from residents who attended a special meeting at the community center and then, without making a decision, continue the public hearing about rezoning until July 2.
The council was hoping to reach a decision on state ordered rezoning for affordable housing at the June 6 meeting. However, after a low turnout - only about 60 residents showed up - the council decided to hear more public comment before making a decision.
Sanger had originally been ordered by the state to find 63 acres within the city limits that could be rezoned to accommodate affordable housing - or face consequences that could include a state imposed building moratorium or a cutoff of funds the city uses to maintain its streets.
However, the state has since revised the number downward from 63.8 acres to 54 acres.
Development director Tom Navarro reviewed the eight sites the planning staff has recommended to be rezoned before public comment was heard.
