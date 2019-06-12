The City of Sanger and the CrisCom Company, Sanger's new lobbying and grant writing consultant, are inviting neighborhood residents to attend upcoming community planning meetings to discuss future park renovations.
The planned Veterans Park expansion is part of the city’s grant application for California Proposition 68, the Parks, Environment and Water Bond approved by state voters in June 2018.Through Proposition 68’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP), the city can apply for a minimum of $200,000 to renovate a local park. Currently, Veterans Park serves as the best opportunity to apply for the SPP grant due to the park’s acreage-per-resident and surrounding median household income, according to CrisCom.
A community planning meeting was held June 12 at Sanger Veterans Park.
The next community planning meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on June 19 in the band room- room 902 - at Sanger High School, 1045 N. Bethel Ave.
