In jacket-wearing weather, with a cold gentle breeze stirring the hundreds of small U.S. flags marking graves of military men and women, more than 100 gathered at Sanger Cemetery for a solemn Memorial Day ceremony that included guest speakers, a 21 gun salute, flag raising and placement of a memorial wreath in front of a plaque honoring the unknown dead from all wars.
Many of those in attendance were former service men and women with military unit patches on hats, shirts and sweatshirts.
Before the service started many like Carmen and Joe Reyna of Sanger came to the cemetery to decorate graves of loved ones. For Carmen it was the grave of her brother USMC LCpl Joseph Escobar who gave his life for his country on June 2, 1967 in Vietnam. There was also a marker to commemorate Carmen's cousin U.S. Army Sgt. Frank S. Hernandez who was declared missing in action in Vietnam in 1970. His body was never found.
The ceremony organized by Sanger's VFW Post 7168 focused on remembering and thanking men and women who had paid the ultimate price and remembering sacrifices on D-Day almost 75 years ago.
There were greetings from congressman T.J. Cox, Sanger mayor Frank Gonzalez and councilmember Eli Ontiveros before the ceremony emceed by Jim Anderson of VFW Post 7168.
Members of the Sanger High School NJROTC posted colors, Paige Benavides sang the National Anthem, AMVET Post 98's honor guard fired a 21 gun salute, USMC SSgt Esteban Aguirre played Taps and incoming VFW Post 7168 Commander Clint Vance and Blue Star Mother Maria Flores, with sons Edward and David in the Marine Corps, placed the memorial wreath.
Small U.S. flags were put on military graves by members of Scout Troop 322, Sanger High School Interact, Sanger Rotary, Hope Sanger and American Legion Post 23.
Featured speakers were West Point graduate USAF Lt. Colonel Katharine Corliss and retired US Navy Commander Pat Neimeyer who is now pastor at Sanger's Calvary Fellowship Church.
