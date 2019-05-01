Our Pet of the Week, new to the shelter, is Toby, a handsome young husky/shepherd mix with one blue and one brown eye. "He's probably only about 6 months old. He's very social and loves walks and hugs, lots of hugs," said volunteer coordinator Kim Reed.
Tabitha and Baby are also new at the shelter.
Tabitha, a little Pomeranian, is maybe 8 years old with lots of energy and very spunky and very playful," said Kim. "Baby is a young corgi mix who just loves to play and be hugged."
Also at the shelter, hoping you will come by to meet them are Juno, Thor, Rusty and Timmy and Tammy.
The next big adoption event will be "Super Adoption" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 4, at the Valley Animal Center at 3934 N. Hayston in Fresno.
"That's near Dakota and Hwy. 168," said Kim. "Animal shelters from all over the Valley will be there."
Call Kim at (559) 250-5270, animal control officer Mario Irazoqui at (559) 618-9071 or volunteer Morgan Shafer at (206) 304-1093 or message the Sanger Animal Shelter Facebook page and leave your email address to find out about the adoption process or to make an appointment to meet the dogs who are ready to be your new best friend.
Let Kim know if you're able to provide a temporary foster home for any of the shelter dogs or if you would like to be a volunteer at the shelter.
"We need more adoptions and foster homes and we need them as soon as possible," said Kim. "We have new dogs coming in every week and we have to have some place to put them."
Also let Kim know if you can donate treats, bowls, collars, harnesses or leashes.
"We would really like to have more 'step in' harnesses because when some of the dogs first get to the shelter they're a little skittish about having a harness put on them," said Kim.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
