Our Pet of the Week is "Shadow" a beautiful lab/mix
boy who "is just a pleasure to be around," said volunteer coordinator Kim Reed.
Shadow is less than a year old and has lots of energy. He loves walks, playing and hugging. He has one brown eye and the other eye is half brown and half blue.
He was picked up while wandering on the 1400 block of Greenwood.
"Juno, Winton, Ralphie and Rusty are still here at the shelter and would love to go home with someone," said Kim.
Juno and Winton are talkative huskies, Ralphie is a young Queensland heeler - also known as an Australian cattle dog - and Rusty is a scared little terrier mix who is only sure of one thing, he would like to have a forever home with loving and kind humans who will never mistreat him.
Call Kim at (559) 250-5270, animal control officer Mario Irazoqui at (559) 618-9071 or volunteer Morgan Shafer at (206) 304-1093 or message the Sanger Animal Shelter Facebook page and leave your email address to find out about the adoption process or to make an appointment to meet the dogs who are ready to be your new best friend.
Let Kim know if you're able to provide a temporary foster home for any of the shelter dogs or if you would like to be a volunteer at the shelter.
"We need more adoptions and foster homes and we need them as soon as possible," said Kim.
"We have new dogs coming in every week and we have to have some place to put them."Also let Kim know if you can donate treats, bowls, collars, harnesses or leashes.
"We would really like to have more 'step in' harnesses because when some of the dogs first get to the shelter they're a little skittish about having a harness put on them," said Kim.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
