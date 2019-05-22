The planning commission on a split vote, with two members recusing themselves, agreed on a recommendation to go to the city council for a final decision on a controversial state ordered rezoning plan.
Commissioner Vincent Wall, at the May 15 meeting in the community center, called the recommendation the best solution he had seen to a complex problem.
Commissioner Kevin Carter disagreed.
Wall, Ken Garcia, Johnny Perez and Monica Yamada voted in favor and Carter voted against the plan that will go to the city council on June 6.
Commissioners Drew Esquer and Mia Geil recused themselves and left the dais before the public hearing and commission discussion started.
The commission began wrestling with the problem on March 22, 2018 and sent an initial recommendation to the council on Dec. 27, 2018.
The council rejected the recommendation and sent the issue back to the commission for a do-over.
Sanger had originally been directed by the state to find 63 acres within the city that could be rezoned to accommodate affordable housing - or face consequences that could include a state imposed building moratorium or a cutoff of funds the city uses to maintain its streets.
However, senior planner David Brletic told the commission on May 15 that the state had, just a day before the meeting, revised the number downward from 63.8 acres to 54 acres.
The commission recommendation going to the city council for final approval on June 6 is:
Site 111.15 acres
Site 205.79 acres
Site 22 20.00 acres
Site 271.94 acres
Site 28 2.8 acres
Site 29 10.00 acres
Site 305.61 acres
Site 317.12 acres
Total 54.11 acres
If the council approves, the recommended sites will be rezoned to RM–1 which allows one dwelling unit per 1,000 square feet (maximum density of 43.56 units per acre).
The General Plan will then have to be amended to reflect the change.
