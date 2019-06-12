Flush with certificates from their eighth-grade promotion and done with all the pomp and seriousness of the ceremony, Sanger Academy Charter School students paused their congratulatory hugs and cheers.
They broke into a surprisingly harmonic version of “Happy Birthday” for classmate Michael Sotelo. Perhaps it’s worth noting — as principal Mark Coleman did several times during his truncated remarks — that Sanger Academy is a visual and performing arts school. Most of the class performed in choir, played instruments or took part in the robust drama program.
Sotelo took it in stride. He said he had no inkling of embarrassment.
“Because I know everybody,” he said.
Many of the students had attended the school since kindergarten and formed fast friendships. The promoting class of 2019 featured 60 students, all likely quite familiar with personal details like birth dates.
Campbell said they’re also a bunch of high achievers, not only in the arts but in the school’s various athletics programs, some of which reached pinnacles of success this year. “You’ve done a great job so far,” Campbell said, addressing his departing eighth-graders. “Keep it up please.”
Jesus Jimenez gave the welcome speech in Spanish, opposite Alyssa Avalos, who gave an address in English.
Asked for a summation of his speech, Jimenez, whose pre-event nervousness appeared completely gone, said, “Everyone has a place in my heart.”
Avalos’ remarks also indicated affection for those she attended classes with. “It’s a bittersweet moment as I think of all the memories,” she said in her address. “And now we’re here.
“We’ve grown up together. Amazing all the bonds we’ve created. Our friendships won’t stop here.” And Avalos closed with a shout-out to parents. “Without your support and love I don’t know where I’d be.”
Giving valedictory addresses were Esha Ball, Aleena Hardin and Gianna Vasquez. “Sad to say that it’s come to an end,” Ball said, also referencing late nights doing homework and help from parents.
Hardin mentioned that she had been at the school all nine years, her entire education. “Sanger Academy has given me a strong foundation,” she said. “I will always cherish my friendships and memories. We have truly accomplished a lot.”
Vasquez said standing at the podium “is like a dream. I’ve had many good memories here.” And she added, “Classmates are like family. Home is where the heart is.”
There’s a saying that has to do with the Sanger Academy mascot. It’s one that Sebastian “C-Bass” Oliva agreed with when helping coach young Sanger Academy wrestlers at the recent Navo Classic: “Once a Bear, always a Bear.”
Campbell mentioned it when he invited his promoting students to return anytime. “I’m proud of you,” he said. “Once a Bear, always a Bear. But make sure you check in at the office before you visit.”
