On June 15, Fresno State hosted the annual City/County Boys Volleyball All-Star Match.
This year the city team included players from Clovis North, Clovis East, Central, McLane and Hoover. They were coached by Marcos Orro, head coach from Clovis East, who recently guided his team to its first Division II Northern Regional championship.
The county team, coached by myself, included players from Sanger, Clovis, Buchanan, Madera South, Merced, Madera, Reedley and Edison. (Okdada had just come off of the Apaches’ seventh County Metro Athletic League championship and seventh CMAC Coach of the Year Award.)
It was an exciting match that needed all five sets to be decided. In the end, the county team won 3-2, taking the final deciding set with a score of 15-13. The game included many outstanding plays from both sides, which showcased the outstanding senior volleyball talent from the California Interscholastic Federation’s Central Section.
Sanger’s participants included setter John Her (first team All-CMAC), middle blocker Jesus Gomez (first team All-CMAC), outside hitter Aidyn Jalao and libero Adrian Mercado. Throughout the match, the county team showed outstanding camaraderie and support as they provided one of the most energetic benches in the history of the all-star match.
It made the whole experience so much more enjoyable because the whole team was focused on competing while also really enjoying the opportunity to play together. It seemed like they were a team that had played together many times, which is unique to an all-star setting.
It was a pleasure to coach my players one last time. They did a great job contributing to the victory and helping to bring some of the “Sanger Spirit” to the team. Overall, it was another great example of the fun and excitement that comes with Central Valley boys volleyball.
