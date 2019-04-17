Sanger American Legion Post 23 plans a Chili Verde Plate Fundraiser dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. April 26 at the post, 1502 O St. Cost is $10. Dine in or take out available. Details, Clint Vance 559-960-2337.
Sanger Neighbors United is holding a meeting on Sanger Unified policy from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at 1446 Seventh Ave. Details, 559-908-4692.
The Blossom Trail Players is holding audition for its latest production, “Beauty and the Beast,” from 9 to 11 a.m. for its junior company and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the play April 27 at Sanger High’s multipurpose room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. Performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 20 to 22 and June 27 to 29. The Junior Company performs at 2 p.m. June 29.
Junior Giants’ signup has begun. The free league is for children 5 to 13. The season extends from June to August and operates with volunteer coaches and team parents. Both are needed. The league now has a softball division. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
