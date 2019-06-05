Assistant sheriff John Zanoni announces the closure of the Kings River to recreational activity on Tuesday at Highway 180 just east of Centerville. Fines exceed $200 for those who would venture into the river from Pine Flat Dam to the Tulare Kings county lines. The water level is high and flow is expected to increase as the hot weather melts mountain snow. The river will be closed at least the rest of the month to kayaking, floating, swimming and other such activity.