AMVETS plans its fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. June 7, or the first Friday of every month all summer, at the Eagles hall, 225 J St. Chili dog night starts June 19 at the same time and will continue on the third Wednesday of every month. Details, George 559-286-5667.
Sanger Parks and Recreation seeks junior recreation leaders 13 to 15 years old to help with its summer fun programs. Applications are due May 31. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
Sanger’s Summer Fun 2019 program is to run from June 10 to Aug. 2 in two-week sessions Monday through Friday. Session I is June 10 to 21, Session II is June 24 to July 5, Session III is July 8 to 19 and Session IV is Jully 22 to Aug. 2. Cost is $40 per child per session. Online registration available at city of Sanger’s web page. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
Quail Lake Community Church plans a vacation Bible school dubbed Deep Sea Discovery from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 to 12 at 3350 N. McCall Ave. Details and registration, quaillakechurch.com or britt.shilling@gmail.com.
Sanger’s police and fire departments will hold National Night Out again this year from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Sanger Park at Academy and Fifth Street. There will be music, games, food, raffle prizes and safety demonstrations.
Junior Giants’ signup has begun. The free league is for children 5 to 13. The season extends from June to August and operates with volunteer coaches and team parents. Both are needed. The league now has a softball division. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
The Sanger Community Task Force meets at 8:30 a.m. June 4 at SAM Academy, 750 N St.; June 18 at the Sanger Family Resource Center, 1110 Tucker Ave.; July 2 at Quail Lake Community Church, 3350 N. McCall Ave. Details, 559-250-6433.
The Blossom Trail Players plans to perform its latest production, “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7:30 p.m. June 20 to 22 and June 27 to 29 at Sanger High’s multipurpose room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. Cost is $15 for adults. The Junior Company performs at 2 p.m. June 29. A matinee is planned at 2 p.m. June 29.
Proteus Inc. is now offering vocational training to all Sanger students. Training includes EMT, auto mechanic and forestry options as well as tutoring, career guidance and work experience. Details, Linda Galvan 559-891-0135.
The Sanger Eagles’ taco nights are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. Breakfasts will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. The location is 225 J St. Details, Jim Batten 559-875-6820 or Denny Noller 559-392-1936.
Sanger Chamber Business After Hours Mixer schedule. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. June 18 Kings River Winery, 4276 S Greenwood Ave.; Aug. 20 Zataris, 1441 Seventh St.; Sept. 17 House of Pendragon, 1849 Industrial Way No. 103; Oct. 15 Belmont Country Club, 8253 E Belmont Ave.; Nov. 19 Bank of the Sierra, 1500 Seventh Ave.. Details, 559-875-4575.
The Sanger branch of the Fresno County Public Library has has multiple programs. All-Level Chess is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Kids’ Movies begins at 3:30 p.m. in May. The Builder’s Club is 3:30 p.m. the first and second Thursdays of the month for Lego enthusiasts. Inspired Yarns meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. A knitting, crochet and other needle work circle. All are invited to come learn, share or just relax with us and work a project. Beginners to advanced. Sit & Be Fit classes meet from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays. Low impact yoga exercises are designed for seniors or adults with limited mobility. The library is at 1812 Seventh St. Details, 559-875-2435.
Sanger’s Parks and Recreation Division has announced an Open Gym program with futsal, basketball and volleyball from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday through the end of March at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Futsal is 2 to 4 p.m., basketball 4 to 6 p.m. and volleyball from 6 to 8 p.m. Details, recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, ext. 1430.
Girl Scouts wanted. To become a Girl Scout, contact Maribel Mendoza 800-490-8653 ext. 123 or mmendoza@girlscoutsccs.org.
Apache Football Boosters meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in the activity room in the administration building at Sanger High School. Details, Monica Gaucin 559-367-2175 or apachefbfundraising@gmail.com.
Meetings by Friends of the Library take place every third Tuesday of the month. They start at 6 p.m. at the Sanger Branch of the Fresno County Library, 1812 Seventh St. Details, Kent Sani 559-930-4306
American Legion Post 23 holds Bingo at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, and its meetings are 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at 1502 O St. All are welcome. Details, 559-875-6204.
The Lock It Up Sanger High School Youth Coalition is seeking members interested in learning about prescription drug abuse and gaining professional development experience and community service hours. Leadership training, public speaking and media projects are part of the program. The group meets at 3 p.m. every Monday in Room 330 at the high school, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. Details, Frances Nixon 559-244-3617 or fnixon@healthcollaborative.org.
American Red Cross Central California Region is looking for volunteers. Give relief during disasters, connect with community and offer hope. Details, volunteer.centralca@redcross.org.
The Sanger Democrats meet at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at 1446 Seventh Ave. Call for confirmation. Details, 559-977-5956.
Gymnastics for boys and girls 4 to 12 starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Sanger Youth Center, 818 L St. Times are specific to age groups. Cost is $20 per month. Details, recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, ext. 1430.
Karate for all ages is 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Sanger Youth Center, 818 L St. Cost is $25 per month. Details, recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, ext. 1430.
Registration is open for the Sanger Boxing Club. The gym is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Sanger Youth Center, 818 L St. Open to boys and girls 8-17 and adults 18 and older. Details, Mario Irazoqui 559-412-9736.
Zumba with Adriana is from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the the Sanger Youth Center, 818 L St. Cost is $28 or $3 for each class. Details, recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, ext. 1430.
Zumba and Step Class by Rosa is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for zumba and from 8 to 8:50 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for step. The classes are at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Cost is $28 or $3 for each class. Details, Rosa 559-355-4204 or rosareyessalva@yahoo.com.
Aerobics with Angie is from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Cost is $10 per month. Details, 559-876-6300, ext. 1430 or recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us.
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is offering its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to eligible households that need help paying for electric, gas or propane bills. Wood also may apply. Applications can be downloaded from fresnoeoc.org/LIHEAP. Details, 559-263-1135.
Fresno County Rural Transit travels from the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave., to Reedley College Monday through Friday at 6:45 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:35 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. One way fare is $1.75.
The Senior Center operates from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday next to the Sanger Community Center at 730 Recreation Ave. The local transit has a stop in front. Programs include a great environment to socialize, be active and attend trips. There is a fitness program for avid walkers and an aerobics class. Details, coordinator Linda Zavala 559-875-7606.
The Hannibal House Thrift Store at 1501 14th St. welcomes donations. Details, 559-875-0564.
HOPE Sanger seeks donations. Location is 502 L St. Details, 559-824-4280.
Boy and girl scouts wanted. Cub Scout Pack 322, which is affiliated with SAM Academy and meets at 750 N St., has expanded to include Boy Scouts and as of the new year, scouts who are girls. And the group, which meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Wednesday, is looking for more.
