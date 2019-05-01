To get an item into the calendar, email details to nemethfeatures@gmail.com or call Mike or Sharon at 559-875-2511.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Community Breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 4 at the American Legion Hall, 1502 O St. Cost is $6. Cub Scout Pack 322 and Boy Scout Troop 322 will assist. The VFW breakfast is usually the first Saturday of the month.
Cinco de Mayo Senior Luncheon is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. May 3 at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $5 for seniors, $10 to the general public. Live music is scheduled. Details, Linda Zavala 559-875-7606.
Junior Giants’ signup has begun. The free league is for children 5 to 13. The season extends from June to August and operates with volunteer coaches and team parents. Both are needed. The league now has a softball division. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
Spring Boutique at the Sanger United Methodist Church is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at 1612 Ninth St. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, cosmetics, clothing and other gifts.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration is planned by the Sanger Chamber from 5 to 9 p.m. May 4 in downtown Sanger with folklorico dancers, live music and vendors. Details, 559-875-4575.
The Sanger Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its 2019 class May 4 at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Socializing begins at 5:30 p.m. All tickets have been sold.
The Sanger Community Task Force meets at 8:30 a.m. May 7 at Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave.; May 21 at the Wilson Resource Center, 610 Faller Ave.; June 4 at SAM Academy, 750 N St. Details, 559-250-6433.
The Blossom Trail Players plans to perform its latest production, “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7:30 p.m. June 20 to 22 and June 27 to 29 at Sanger High’s multipurpose room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. The Junior Company performs at 2 p.m. June 29.
Proteus Inc. is now offering vocational training to all Sanger students. Training includes EMT, auto mechanic and forestry options as well as tutoring, career guidance and work experience. Details, Linda Galvan 559-891-0135.
The Sanger Eagles’ taco nights are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. Breakfasts will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. The location is 225 J St. Details, Jim Batten 559-875-6820 or Denny Noller 559-392-1936.
Sanger Chamber Business After Hours Mixer schedule. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. May 21 at Mid Valley Disposal; June 18 Kings River Winery, 4276 S Greenwood Ave.; Aug. 20 Zataris, 1441 Seventh St.; Sept. 17 House of Pendragon, 1849 Industrial Way No. 103; Oct. 15 Belmont Country Club, 8253 E Belmont Ave.; Nov. 19 Bank of the Sierra, 1500 Seventh Ave.. Details, 559-875-4575.
The Sanger Woman’s Club monthly luncheon meetings include Sanger’s new Mother of the Year at noon May 7. The club is at 1602 Seventh St. Details, Liz Hudson 559-779-1569.
The Sanger branch of the Fresno County Public Library has has multiple programs. All-Level Chess is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The Builder’s Club is 3:30 p.m. the first and second Thursdays of the month for Lego enthusiasts. Inspired Yarns meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. A knitting, crochet and other needle work circle. All are invited to come learn, share or just relax with us and work a project. Beginners to advanced. Sit & Be Fit classes meet from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays. Low impact yoga exercises are designed for seniors or adults with limited mobility. The library is at 1812 Seventh St. Details, 559-875-2435.
Sanger’s Parks and Recreation Division has announced an Open Gym program with futsal, basketball and volleyball from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday through the end of March at the Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave. Futsal is 2 to 4 p.m., basketball 4 to 6 p.m. and volleyball from 6 to 8 p.m. Details, recinfo@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, ext. 1430.
Girl Scouts wanted. To become a Girl Scout, contact Maribel Mendoza 800-490-8653 ext. 123.
