Three young Sanger musicians will perform in a Memorial Weekend "Youth Music Extravaganza" concert by the Youth Orchestras of Fresno.
Brandon Ngo, clarinet and base clarinet, and Silvestre Vasquez, French horn, are Sanger High seniors and Aria Delgado, harp, is a freshman at University High School.
The three auditioned last summer and were good enough to earn chairs in the top Youth Orchestra.
This year's winner of the Indianapolis Violin Competition (Richard Lin) will play the Khachaturian concerto in the Youth Music Extravaganza this Sunday, May 26, at 4 p.m. in the Saroyan Theater in Fresno.
Also on the program is a new work by young Mexican composer Juan-Pablo Contreras.
Youth Orchestras of Fresno have been a Central Valley institution since 1950, when there was a single ensemble known as the Kiwanis Youth Orchestra. Today three orchestras accommodate young musicians of all levels, kindergarten through college. The orchestras currently serve 260 young players from seven Central Valley counties (Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare) representing a full complement of socio-economic backgrounds and ethnicities.
