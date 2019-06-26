To get an item into the calendar, email details to nemethfeatures@gmail.com or call Mike or Sharon at 559-875-2511.
AMVETS plans its fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. July 5, or the first Friday of every month all summer, at the Eagles hall, 225 J St. Chili dog night starts June 19 at the same time and will continue on the third Wednesday of every month. Details, George 559-286-5667.
Sanger’s Summer Fun 2019 program is to run through Aug. 2 in two-week sessions Monday through Friday. Session I is June 10 to 21, Session II is June 24 to July 5, Session III is July 8 to 19 and Session IV is Jully 22 to Aug. 2. Cost is $40 per child per session. Online registration available at city of Sanger’s web page. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
The 18th Sanger Apache Football Annual Golf Tournament is planned at noon Aug. 2 at the Sherwood Forest Golf Club, 79 N. Frankwood Ave. Entry is $90 per player. Details, Jorge Pena 559-940-0346 or apachegolftourney@gmail.com.
Sanger’s Recreation Division has announced the summer movie night lineup. Shows begin at 8:45 p.m. “Aquaman” is June 28 at the community pool, 730 Recreation Ave., “The Goonies” is July 6 at the city annex, “Into the Spider Verse” is July 13 at the city annex, “A Dog’s Way Home” is July 19 at the community pool, “Fantastic Beasts” is July 27 at the city annex and “Captain Marvel” is Aug. 9 at the community pool. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
The SAM Academy has released its schedule of summer science and arts camps. Bots to Biology five-day camps begin July 8 for students first through eighth grade. Art & Maker Camp is July 15-19. Camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details, cvsamacademy.org/campsgallery/ or 559-288-4953.
The Sanger Chamber has delayed its 3rd Annual Fruit Trail Bus until July 20. The tour includes four wineries, shopping from local artists, stops at fruit stands and local farms and food. The bus runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details, 559-875-4575.
Sanger’s police and fire departments will hold National Night Out again this year from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Sanger Park at Academy and Fifth Street. There will be music, games, food, raffle prizes and safety demonstrations.
The Sanger Woman’s Club plans a Fine Art Exhibition fundraiser to benefit HOPE Sanger from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at the club, 1602 Seventh St. Admission is $20. There will be art, wine, appetizers and entertainment. All artists are encouraged to participate in the open exhibition. Deadline for entry is Sept. 16. Details, Toni Avila Sanchez 559-779-5740.
The Sanger Community Task Force meets at 8:30 a.m. July 2 at Quail Lake Community Church, 3350 N. McCall Ave. Details, 559-250-6433.
The Blossom Trail Players plans to perform its latest production, “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7:30 p.m. June 27 to 29 at Sanger High’s multipurpose room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. Cost is $15 for adults. The Junior Company performs at the 2 p.m. matinee June 29.
Proteus Inc. is now offering vocational training to all Sanger students. Training includes EMT, auto mechanic and forestry options as well as tutoring, career guidance and work experience. Details, Linda Galvan 559-891-0135.
The Sanger Eagles’ taco nights are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. Breakfasts will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. The location is 225 J St. Details, Jim Batten 559-875-6820 or Denny Noller 559-392-1936.
The Sanger branch of the Fresno County Public Library has has multiple programs. All-Level Chess is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Lunch at the Library for kids 1 to 18 is free from noon to 1 p.m. every week day. Kids movies are at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Didgeridoo Down Under is at 10 a.m. June 28. The Builder’s Club is 3:30 p.m. the first and second Thursdays of the month for Lego enthusiasts. Inspired Yarns meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. A knitting, crochet and other needle work circle. All are invited to come learn, share or just relax with us and work a project. Beginners to advanced. Sit & Be Fit classes meet from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays. Low impact yoga exercises are designed for seniors or adults with limited mobility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.