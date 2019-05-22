To get an item into the calendar, email details to nemethfeatures@gmail.com or call Mike or Sharon at 559-875-2511.
AMVETS plans its fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. June 7, or the first Friday of every month all summer, at the Eagles hall, 225 J St. Chili dog night starts June 19 at the same time and will continue on the third Wednesday of every month. Details, George 559-286-5667.
The American Legion plans to honor veterans by placing flags at grave sites at 6 a.m. May 27 at the Sanger Cemetery, 568 S Rainbow Ave. A program begins at 11 a.m. with speakers and a flyover by the 144th. Community Breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 1 at the American Legion Hall, 1502 O St. Cost is $6. Cub Scout Pack 322 and Boy Scout Troop 322 will assist. The VFW breakfast is usually the first Saturday of the month.
Sanger Parks and Recreation seeks junior recreation leaders 13 to 15 years old to help with its summer fun programs. Applications are due May 31. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
Sanger’s Summer Fun 2019 program is to run from June 10 to Aug. 2 in two-week sessions Monday through Friday. Session I is June 10 to 21, Session II is June 24 to July 5, Session III is July 8 to 19 and Session IV is Jully 22 to Aug. 2. Cost is $40 per child per session. Online registration available at city of Sanger’s web page. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
Junior Giants’ signup has begun. The free league is for children 5 to 13. The season extends from June to August and operates with volunteer coaches and team parents. Both are needed. The league now has a softball division. Details, Joaquin Zamora jzamora@ci.sanger.ca.us or 559-876-6300, option 2.
The Sanger Community Task Force meets at 8:30 a.m. June 4 at SAM Academy, 750 N St.; June 18 at the Sanger Family Resource Center, 1110 Tucker Ave.; July 2 at Quail Lake Community Church, 3350 N. McCall Ave. Details, 559-250-6433.
The Blossom Trail Players plans to perform its latest production, “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7:30 p.m. June 20 to 22 and June 27 to 29 at Sanger High’s multipurpose room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave. Cost is $15 for adults. The Junior Company performs at 2 p.m. June 29. A matinee is planned at 2 p.m. June 29.
Proteus Inc. is now offering vocational training to all Sanger students. Training includes EMT, auto mechanic and forestry options as well as tutoring, career guidance and work experience. Details, Linda Galvan 559-891-0135.
The Sanger Eagles’ taco nights are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. Breakfasts will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. The location is 225 J St. Details, Jim Batten 559-875-6820 or Denny Noller 559-392-1936.
The Sanger branch of the Fresno County Public Library has has multiple programs. All-Level Chess is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Kids’ Movies begins at 3:30 p.m. in May. The Builder’s Club is 3:30 p.m. the first and second Thursdays of the month for Lego enthusiasts. Inspired Yarns meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. A knitting, crochet and other needle work circle. All are invited to come learn, share or just relax with us and work a project. Beginners to advanced. Sit & Be Fit classes meet from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays. The library is at 1812 Seventh St.
