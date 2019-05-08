Sanger Rotary club received a "Rotary Citation Award with Distinction" and was named Rotary District 5230 "Club of the Year" at a May 5 district conference in Clovis.
"District 5230 includes 56 clubs in Fresno, Kings, Monterey and Tulare counties, so this is a really big deal," said club president Greg Tarascou.
"One of the extraordinary things about our club is that our members tend to avoid fanfare. However we have learned that the more vocal we are about celebrating our accomplishments the more energy we generate with potential new members who want to share our successes in making our part of the world a little better."
Among the many projects in which Sanger Rotarians participated this year are repainting the Santa house in Brehler Square, building a community garden for disabled adult learners, installing a community library box at the community center to promote literacy, partnering with the Sanger Unified School District to conduct senior exit Interviews with more than 700 students from Sanger High School, providing more than 960 free dictionaries to all Sanger third grade students and providing hearing aids to Sanger students in need.
"Our Rotary club is a leadership organization of local business, professional and civic individuals from different backgrounds who meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and have a little fun while getting things done in our community and around the world," said Tarascou.
For further information, or if interested in becoming a Rotarian, visit www.sangerrotary.org or find us on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.