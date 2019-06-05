Hallmark Charter School graduate Primavera Leal Martinez was awarded the University’s top academic honors at Fresno State’s 108th Commencement Saturday, May 18, at the Save Mart Center.
Martinez was chosen from a group of nine Undergraduate Deans’ Medalists and nine Deans’ Graduate Medalists.
Martinez, of Sanger, was selected as the President’s Medalist, the University’s top honor for an undergraduate student. She earned a bachelor’s in English from the College of Arts and Humanities in three years with a 3.91 GPA.
Martinez is a debate champion, having received national recognition with the All-American Debater Award by the Cross-Examination Debate Association. She has also coached bilingual students in the Urban Debate Leagues.
She served as vice president of external affairs for the Associated Students, Inc., was a student representative on the Student Success Summit committee, a student representative for the College of Arts and Humanities, editor in chief of La Voz de Aztlán and a volunteer for Camp Kesem, a free camp for children affected by a parent’s cancer.
