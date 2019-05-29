More than $130,000 in scholarships was awarded during Sanger High School's 2019 Senior Scholarship Night on May 22 in the high school's packed multipurpose room.
"There were 91 different groups and individuals presenting scholarships this year," said Sanger High School's Rosa Gonzalez who is in charge of the event. "More than 150 different students received scholarships," said Gonzalez.
In spite of the number of presenters and scholarship recipients and the proud parents who wanted to take photos of their students, the event went off with military precision.
A list of all the recipients will be posted on the Sanger Herald website www.thesangerherald.com. There are more photos on page 7A.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.