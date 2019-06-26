The ValleyPBS premier of "Homecoming" at 6:30 p.m. on June 30 will feature Sanger veteran Larry Reed.
The 30-minute documentary on VPS Channel 18 has interviews with Vietnam War veterans who traveled to Washington D.C. as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight.
This was the first Central Valley Honor Flight made up entirely of Vietnam War veterans.
The three- day trip took place in May and a ValleyPBS film crew traveled alongside, capturing the veteran's experience.
“ValleyPBS is committed to telling stories of service and is honored to be a voice for members of our local military community,” said Sarah Soghomonian, production manager for ValleyPBS.
“Traveling with the Central Valley Honor Flight was an experience of a lifetime.”
The documentary features interviews with Vietnam veterans from Sanger, Selma, Dinuba, Mariposa and Fresno.
Each of the veterans in the film talk openly about their Vietnam experience and share the impact it had on their lives.
“Many veterans keep the emotions of their war experience bottled up inside,” said Soghomonian.
“Visiting the Vietnam Memorial brought the opportunity to speak out about what they witnessed, which for some allowed healing.”
The documentary captures the veterans’ experience on the Central Valley Honor Flight. They visited military and war memorials, including The Vietnam Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Funding for Homecoming was provided by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
The documentary will be rebroadcast July 4 at 7:30 p.m., prior to A Capitol Fourth on ValleyPBS.
