The Sanger Unified School District board of trustees has approved a balanced general fund budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
"We're projecting a total revenue of $135 million and expenses of $133 million," said the district's chief financial officer Marsha Alfving.
The budget approval at a June 25 meeting came just five days before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The board also announced that:
• Holly Willett has been promoted from a curriculum service provider to vice principal at WAMS beginning with the new school year; and,
• Del Beshore will be retiring as the district's director of technology after 34 years with the district.
The general fund budget showed unrestricted revenue of $120 million and expenses of $116 million.
When restricted revenue and expenses were included the district's total general fund budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year projected $135 million in revenue and $133 million in expense.
Wages and benefits of $106 million make up 79 percent of the general fund expense.
That's not unusual for a public sector general fund budget.
Wages and benefits made up 70 percent of the city's $13.6 million general fund budget.
Due to union contracts, health insurance premiums and statutory expenses such as Social Security and pension contributions — all of which most officials say are beyond their control — it's not unusual for the human cost of public sector budgets in California to eat up as many as seven or more of every 10 taxpayer dollars.
Among the expenses in the remaining 21 percent of the budget are $7.4 million for books and supplies, $11.5 million for "Services and Other Operating Expenditures" and $3 million for "Capital Outlay."
In other action the board voted to:
• raise the Level II Developer Fee from $4.80 to $5.46 per square foot of new residence development;
• approve the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for years 2019-2022 after thanking district area administrator Cathy Padilla for the 8-9 months of work she put in on the process of crafting the plan;
• approve LCAPs for Quail Lake Environmental Charter School, Hallmark Charter School and Sanger Academy Charter School; and,
• approve one-year extensions of the contracts of associate superintendents Eduardo Martinez and Tim Lopez, based on favorable personnel evaluations.
