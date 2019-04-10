Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), will be meeting with the Senate Budget Subcommittee 3 on Health and Human Services today. Among the issues is a onetime appropriation ask by Hurtado.
The request includes a $12 million appropriation in the 2019 Budget Act for the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center’s Youth and Family Civic Engagement Initiative.
“Born and raised in the heart of Sanger, I’ve always been a firm believer in the great work that the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center does within the community.
"As daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges that many other first generation American youth face,” said Hurtado. “The tools that these programs provide to youth within disadvantaged communities last a lifetime and provides them with a pathway to upward mobility.”
The letter of support, submitted by Hurtado last month, calls for the approval of the $12 million investment in the Youth and Family Civic Engagement Initiative. The Initiative’s mission is to increase civic participation among low-income, disenfranchised youth and their families in targeted regions throughout California. Moreover, the Initiative aims to reduce civic engagement disparities.
“We know that those who are civically engaged have reduced recidivism rates, higher employment rates with favorable mental and physical health status benefits. They also have stronger social connections, leading to a greater quality of life and longevity,” said Hurtado.
“In the Central Valley, vulnerable communities have been underrepresented. As a result, in the last few years, we have experienced extreme poverty rates. For that reason, I urge our leaders to support investments in programs like these so that our youth in disadvantaged communities are given an opportunity to reach their fullest potential.”
