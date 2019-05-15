L-R: Alfredo Ponce, Community Day School; Ryan Osier, Sequoia Elementary; Kirstin Coronado, Sanger High School; Jon Tillotson, Kings River/Taft Independent High School; Michelle Carr, Jackson Elementary; and Sokunveary (Soki) Siv, Jefferson Elementary. Ponce replaces Osier at Community Day School, Coronado replaces Dan Chacon who takes over startup duties at the new education center, Tillotson replaces Rick Church who accepted a position at the Fresno County Office of Education, Carr replaces Debbie Santos who has decided to retire and Siv replaces Sam Polanco who became a deputy principal at Sanger High School.