Emily Fortaney, Danessa Castro and Maddy Mata got a little misty on Sanger softball’s senior night.
The senior trio and their teammates had just beaten Edison in a come-from-behind 8-3 win that showed they have the collective willpower and talent that it takes to destroy any team in their league. But scoring five runs in the sixth inning was something completely different than being a senior and having to say goodbye.
“I’m going to miss softball,” Castro said after the April 30 game. “A lot.”
Fortaney teared up a little, too. But she brushed them off and said her Apaches know how to rally. “I knew we were going to be good, that we were going to come through,” she said.
And Mata, who played shortstop, was a big part of that. She singled in the bottom of the first inning, then stole second, setting up what looked like an early dominating performance. While that didn’t quite materialize, Mata kept her head and delivered in the sixth.
The score had been tied at 3 when freshman Janiece Gallardo singled to open the sixth inning for the Apaches. Then Janessa Montejano, who apparently wanted to bring some immediate clarity to the game, blasted a triple, sending Natalya Pasillas home. Pasillas ran for Gallardo.
But the score at 4-3 didn’t provide much of a buffer. And as Apache head coach Erica Pennington has said, “Anything can happen in softball.”
And that’s maybe why on a subsequent play, after the Tigers’ Ciweya Tennison walked Apache sophomore Sophia Mares and struck out junior Amber Vasquez, that Pennington said what she said.
Mata walked from the dugout. “Make it happen, Maddy,” coach said, pacing near first.
Mata knew what rested on her shoulders. Montejano had been thrown out at home base. The Apaches had two outs.
“I have to get something, have to get something,” Mata said of what was going through her head. “We are not going to tie or lose this game.”
Mata made sure of that. She singled off Tennison. Mares, who had been on second, ran home, boosting the score to a healthier 5-3. Then Leah Estrada followed in the batting rotation. Mata stole second. Estrada doubled, and Mata ran home.
Score was 6-3. Mata didn’t celebrate.
This was getting it done. This was Apache momentum. Junior catcher Katelyn Estep then slammed a triple, sending Estrada home. And Alyssa Montejano singled and sent Cassandra Acosta, running for Estep, home.
“That was a good feeling,” Mata said. “I knew I had to take all the chances I could.”
Sanger, the No. 8 seed, faced Monache in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Division II playoffs. The winner got the chance to face No. 1 Kingsburg on May 9.
Estrada said the sequence, the one-two punch, she and Mata brought in the bottom of the sixth boosted the team’s confidence. “I just always hope to bring in runs,” she said. “I think it brought them up. They’re an amazing group of girls.”
