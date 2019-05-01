Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7168's monthly community breakfast that usually features biscuits and gravy will have something else on the menu from 8-10:30 a.m. this Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 1502 O St.
Post Commander Clint Vance is inviting everyone to have soup with mayor Frank Gonzalez, an Air Force veteran and member of the VFW post.
In addition to all the soup you can eat for a $10 donation, you can find out from the mayor all about what's going on in the city.
The homemade soups will be prepared by members of the post.
