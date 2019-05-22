Last week, senator Melissa Hurtado’s (D-Sanger) entire legislative package advanced. The bills, addressing preventative health services, health care coverage, access to clean water and economic development projects, will now move to the state senate floor.
“I am beyond grateful for the effort that our communities throughout the Central Valley have dedicated to raising awareness about the needs of Senate District 14,” said Hurtado. “Furthermore, I am thankful that my colleagues are just as committed as I am to listening to our most disadvantaged communities,” said Hurtado.
Hurtado’s legislative packet:
• SB 207 – Would ensure vulnerable communities have access to asthma prevention services by allowing Medi-Cal to reimburse for asthma education and home trigger assessments provided by qualified, non-licensed professionals including community health workers, and increase financial support for environmental trigger remediation in the home.
• SB 260 - Will ensure Californians do not lose their health coverage by requiring health plans and insurers to give consumers who lose their coverage for any reason notices of the availability of Medi-Cal and Covered California coverage. The bill will also make it easier for Covered California to reach out to consumers, who have lost their coverage to help minimize gaps in their coverage.
• SB 331 – Will require all California counties to develop a suicide prevention strategic plan, with an emphasis on adolescents.
• SB 453 – Will help out seniors and our disabled communities by allocating additional funding for Aging and Disability Resource Centers to help support vulnerable and aging communities in need of supports and services.
• SB 490 – Will hold families harmless from CalFresh overpayments by ensuring that CalFresh recipients are not forced to pay back over-issued food stamps that were a result of a county error.
• SB 498 – Will help modernize short-line rail to improve railroads in the Southern Central Valley so that they can accommodate heavier-weight railcars.
• SB 501 – Will ensure that the City of Reedley keeps its armory building, and continues to provide and administer Veterans’ Services out of the facility.
•SB 513 – Will provide relief for rural families without reliable access to water by providing a temporary alternative source of water supply, including water tanks.
• SB 559 – Will help secure California’s water supply by investing $400 million in general funds towards restoring lost conveyance capacity on the Friant-Kern Canal, one of San Joaquin Valley’s most critical water delivery facilities.
