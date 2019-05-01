Kennolyn Camps, which started with an operation in Santa Cruz in 1946, has opened a new overnight children’s summer camp in Huntington Lake and is accepting campers for the summer season.
“Like the Santa Cruz Mountains program, the new camp on Huntington Lake is a family-run, traditional overnight program for boys and girls ages 10 to 16,” wrote Dan Johnson, camp director, in an emailed press release. “Two-week sessions run from July 8 to Aug. 16 with activities ranging from waterskiing, sailing, trapeze, horseback riding and more. Counselors come from around the world, giving camp a fun international flavor.”
Kennolyn Camps ran its first session last summer at the site and recently took over the 10-acre Camp La Salle property on the north side of the lake. The camp has its own dock on the lake.
Kennolyn continues to operate the Santa Cruz facilities, two camps on 300 acres. The company was founded in 1946 by Max and Marion Caldwell, who were teachers in Fowler in the 1940s. They found property in Santa Cruz and named it Kennolyn after their children Ken and Carolyn. That first summer they enrolled 32 campers, mostly from the Fresno and Bakersfield areas, and nearly half of these were their nieces and nephews. After about 75 years, the Caldwell family is in the third generation of leadership and is still actively running the operation.
Details, www.kennolyncamps, camps@kennolyn.com and 831-479-6714.
There are quite a few other camps in the area that can be found via Google or Yelp.
A couple are Gold Arrow and River Way Ranch.
