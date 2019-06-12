Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernando Fernandez and Trinidad Loera, both 18, of Orange Cove and charged them with assault with a deadly weapon. A 16 year old boy from Reedley was also arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation. Around 7 p.m. on June 9, deputies were dispatched to Avocado Lake Park where they found a 16 year old boy who had suffered a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
During the investigation, deputies learned that the victim was at the park with his family. While taking a swim in the lake, a teenage boy approached him and asked him if he was part of a gang. The victim told him no. As he was getting out of the water, two more teenage boys confronted him. They got into an argument, which then turned into a fist fight. During the fight, the victim received a stab wound to his back from a knife. The group of young men scattered, leaving the victim on the ground. The three suspects fled in a car.
Deputies spoke with several witnesses at the park and thanks to information obtained, they were able to identify the suspects and track them down during a vehicle stop near Highway 180 and Frankwood Ave. All three suspects are known to associate with gang members.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatchers at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
