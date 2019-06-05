Former US Navy Commander Patrick Neimeyer is now pastor at Sanger's Calvary Fellowship Church and a member of Sanger's VFW Post 7168.
Niemeyer had an impressive 14 year career as a Navy chaplain. Among the many noteworthy items on his extensive resume is his involvement with Seal Team Six, the "U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group" that took out Osama bin Laden.
He was one of he featured speakers at this year's VFW hosted Memorial Day ceremony. He talked about D-Day.
Today, June 6, is the 75th anniversary of that great, bloody, history making day.
Neimeyer told a dramatic and vivid story about that day, 75 years ago.
•••
Memorial Day is a time that we have set aside each year to remember and honor the lives of those who fought and died so that you and I can continue to live in this great nation that we call home, the United States of America.
In todays remembrances we are going to focus on D-Day which took place 75 years ago on June 6, 1944.
The landing on Normandy was the beginning of a larger campaign, Operation Overlord, that would pave the way for the liberation of Europe.
As we recount their story, their fortitude and willingness to face impossible odds we will get a glimpse as to why they were
known as the greatest generation in American history.
Having served in a battle space, myself, and in my research, I tried to imagine what it must have been like getting ready to storm the beaches of Normandy on that frightful day.
I would like to take a few minutes to share with you my thoughts this morning. I must say this may be a bit graphic but there is no other way to share the challenges faced by so many young men on that day. War is never glamorous or pretty. It is full of death, pain, and sorrow.
It is early in the morning, June 6, 1944, you are scheduled to land on the beaches of Normandy at 6 a.m., the seas are rough, the sky is covered by clouds, you are young, the average age of those who were part of D-Day was 22 years old.
You have climbed down onto the troop
transport that will take you to Normandy. Your spirits are still high being six miles off shore.
The engines start and you begin moving forward. As you draw closer no one is talking because everyone is praying - the reality of what you are about to face has become too real - the only sound that can be heard is the sound of the engines as they continue to grind away moving you closer to your destiny. As you draw close, the sound of machine gun fire as it hits the transport is deafening. The Germans have developed a new machine gun that was positioned on the cliffs. MG-42. The Germans have been ordered to concentrate their fire on the doors of the
troop transport as they open. As you move forward to exit the troop transport there could be as many as 125 rounds per second firing at the opening you are about to go through.
The hippocampus and amygdala of your brain are now being flooded with epinephrine and dopamine - your heart feels like it is about to beat out of your chest.
The ramp opens - as you move closer you see your friends and fellow soldiers falling. The ramp of the transport is littered with bodies and stained with blood - where to go to escape what would be certain death.
Most who chose to go over the side drowned before they were able to fire a shot. The water is scattered with bodies and it has a red tinge from the blood of your fallen comrades. Within the first 2 minutes over 113 of your fellow soldiers were either killed or wounded.
If you were one of the lucky ones to make it to the beach you have not yet faced the worst of your fight. Ahead of you are 3,700 metal barriers called hedgehogs, designed to stop your momentum and expose you to enemy gun fire, bombs and grenades. Then there is 1,000 yards of barren beach that must be crossed, it appropriately is called the "Death Zone."
Next there are 2 sets of barbed wire and 1,700 land mines that must be neutralized. This is just to get to the point where you can begin taking the fight to the enemy.
By this time - tired - beaten down - maybe even wounded - you and the rest of your fellow servicemembers have almost given up hope. The success of the mission is questionable - which would mean that so many young men died for a lost cause.
General Norman "Dutch" Cota is watching from aboard one of the ships and he sees that if something does not change and change soon D-Day will go down in history as one of
America's greatest failures and defeats. General Cota does the unthinkable - he orders up a troop transport to take him ashore. At the age of 51 General Cota, would be the oldest man on the beaches of Normandy. As the bullets and bombs rain in around him he makes his way to the front lines - After successfully guiding his men in clearing out the barbwire and the mines - he does something that changes the course of the battle for Normandy - he leads the charge up the hill and as you see your general leading the way - you along with the rest of the survivors get a new surge of energy and hope and follow him and the rest is history.
The campaign to win Normandy and free Europe took 45 days and ended on August 21. The casualties on both sides were high. According to Whitehouse.gov, The Allies landed more than two million men in northern France and suffered more than 226,386 casualties. German losses included over 240,000 casualties. Around 11,000 American soldiers and airmen were killed or were missing in action.
Our story of D-day is not just a story of the pain of war, but it is a story about the American fighting spirit that is evident in our discipline, courage, resilience, endurance, and determination as we pull from our inner strength to stand against tyranny and those who wish to take away our God given freedom and replace it with subjugation, domination and control.
If there is a way to honor those who gave their lives on D-Day, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan - it is to build upon the foundation of blood that was shed by all of those countless men and women who have lived and died before us in protecting our nation and our freedom.
Our nation is under attack today and not just from outside of our boarders but also from within.
We too must be vigilant and willing to give up our comfort, our peace, and our safety to protect our nation and preserve our freedoms.
Do not let Memorial Day be a once a year remembrance but let it serve as a daily reminder that real men and women who had names and families, gave it all for us and that we should likewise be willing to give it all for the generations to follow.
Don't let those who fought on D-Day and
WWII be the only ones who are called the greatest generation - let it also be known that we too have that same fighting spirit and love for our nation.
Yes, Memorial Day is a day of honoring all those who sacrificed so much.
But let is also be a day that each of us are willing to draw a line in the sand and stand firm, and say you shall not cross this line, for I too am willing to join the countless men and women, before me, in protecting our nation, her people, and all who love freedom.
I would like to end with a quote from a President Ronald Reagan speech delivered at the 40th anniversary of D-Day as he stood on the cliffs of Normandy on June 6, 1984. These words are just as true today as the day President Reagan delivered them:
"Here, in this place where the West held together, let us make a vow to our dead. Let us show them by our actions that we understand what they died for. Let our actions say to
them the words for which Matthew Ridgway listened: "I will not fail thee nor forsake
thee. Strengthened by their courage, heartened by their value, and borne by their memory, let us continue to stand for the ideals for which they lived and died."
God bless all of you who are here today and may God continue to bless America.
