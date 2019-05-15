Featuring Sanger's super stars
The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce 95th annual awards banquet to honor citizens who have gone above and beyond for the community will be held this Friday, May 17, at the community center.
A few tickets may still be available at the chamber office, 1789 Jensen Ave., Suite B. Stop by, call 875-4575 or email sangerchamber@gmail.com.
The community service super stars to be honored are: Mother of the Year, Karen Pearson; Mr. & Mrs. Farmer, Robert and Debra Bagdasarian; Hall of Fame, Rick Bubenik; Citizen of the Year, Adam Albrecht; Educator of the Year, Inez Gonzalez; Police Officer of the Year, Amanda Nelson; Fire Personnel of the Year, Dean Williams; City of Sanger Employee of the Year, Jose Cortez; Rotary Youth of the Year, Marissa Castillo; Recycler of the Year, Sanger AutoZone; and Gold Seal Award, The Gong Family, Gong's Market and Barr Pharmacy.
The chamber announced the names of the Hall of Fame and the Mother of the Year recipient last week and their photos were in last week's edition of the Herald.
This year's event will include a live auction, a silent auction, a dessert auction, and a 50/50 raffle.
The annual dessert auction has been a crowd favorite for many years. The auction features homemade desserts to take home or share at your table. Not many have every made it all the way home. The baker whose dessert brings in the most money will get a trophy.
The evening will start with a social hour at 5 p.m. and "The Greatest Show" will officially begin promptly at 6 p.m., said chamber president and CEO Tammy Wolfe.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
