Citing aesthetic concerns the city council adopted an "emergency ordinance" that would give the city an ability to keep wireless companies from running wild and creating unsightly clutter in public rights of way.
The federal communications commission (FCC) opened the door for wireless companies to do just that with a recent ruling.
The council action took place at an April 10 special meeting.
Community development director Tom Navarro told the council the ordinance had to be adopted before the FCC ruling went into effect on April 15.
Assistant city attorney Shannon Chaffin showed the council examples of the unsightly clutter that could be created by wireless equipment located on utility poles and light standards in the public right of way.
