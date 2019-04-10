A community group, Vecinos Unidos (Neighbors United) which operates under the umbrella of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, is making a last minute attempt to have more input into the school district's Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Vecinos Unidos is hosting a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. on April 25 at the Dolores Huerta Foundation Hall, 1446 7th St.
In addition, according to community organizer Lourdes Oliva, members of Vecinos Unidos are circulating petitions to have the group's suggestions regarding more counselors, more nurses, fewer suspensions and fewer expulsions added to the plan when it is finalized next month.
"We had the majority of our community input done in the fall. There was an electronic survey that went out to all community members, staff and students, as well as time we spent at parent conferences. The LCAP Guidance Committee has the information and is prioritizing it at their meetings," said Adela Jones, superintendent of Sanger Schools.
Jones said the plan is being written "now" because it has to be approved next month.
"They (Vecinos Unidos) have a person who represents this group on our LCAP Guidance Committee," said Jones.
Jones said the district will have two representatives at the town hall meeting.
The items, on the Vecinos Unidos petition, to be considered for the finalized LCAP are:
• Add academic counselors;
• Add more funds for summer school enrichment/remediation;
• Add more funds for ESL resources;
• Parents Academy for Parenting lessons such as ESL, students & parents' rights, etc.;
• Family/school events (carnival) to foster relationships;
• Customer service skills training for clerical staff; and,
• Effective communication system families-school staff (frequent progress reports, resolution to problems, etc.).
"Anyone interested in signing the petition can stop by the hall Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m." said Oliva.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.