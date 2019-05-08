The Apaches dispatched visiting Arroyo Grande in three games in the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Division I quarter-finals May 2.
That was the easy part.
“Enjoy the win,” said Bryce Hayes, Sanger assistant coach after the win.
The hard part was Clovis, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Clovis beat Bullard 3-0 to advance along with Sanger to the semi-final Tuesday.
“You know what they are going to do,” said head coach Scott Okada. “It’s going to be a battle.”
Arroyo Grande, the No. 7 seed, got a taste of what Sanger brings to the court. The Apaches traveled a lot this year, honing talents in tournaments with some of the best teams in the country. And, although not especially big or tall, the varsity players learned how to be effective. And the playoff win against the Central Coast team proved especially karmic after the football team lost at the school to close out the season late last year.
The Eagles, on average, appeared to have several inches in height on the Apaches. But that didn’t matter. When Arroyo Grande freshman Josh McCune pounded a kill on the Sanger side of the net in the third set, the Eagles finally led for the first time of the night, 17-16.
But the comeback didn’t last long. Sanger wanted to capitalize on wins of the first two sets, both 25-18.
Brennan Taylor, a sophomore Apache, delivered a kill of his own to answer McCune’s, and from there on Sanger dominated, winning the final set 25-20.
Jesus Gomez, Ethan Ly, Aidyn Jalao, Grant Harrison and Kennedy Navo expressed their team’s dominance in the game by dishing out a substantial number of kills during the three sets. And the back court dug deep to prevent scores by the visiting Eagles.
Ly described the style of play this way. “We went with something light,” he said. “Light but playing smart and bringing good energy on the court.” And he explained, “Light means relaxing a little. But still playing (hard.)”
The Eagles’ rally in the final set did get under his skin a bit, Ly said.
But the outcome was assured. “We just knew we had to play to win,” said John Her, the team’s setter. “Everybody had to do their job and just focus on taking out this opponent.”
Jalao said remaining focused and prepared will be his mantra for the rest of the playoffs. And on on the game with the Eagles, he said, “I just took it one point at a time.”
Gomez said his back is feeling better and he’s been doing some stretches. And he said taller teams are not a problem. “That doesn’t bother me,” he said.
Taylor explained a move he successfully executed a number of times against Arroyo Grande where he jumps high as if he’s delivering a kill (a shot that the other team can’t hit back). But the difference was that Brennan didn’t use force. He was downright gentle when he dropped the ball on the other side of the net and got the point.
“It’s just pressing,” he said. “So it’s just straight down. It’s like super quick. Usually it’s a softball.”
Sophomore Alan Ly was definitely ready to continue through the playoffs. “We have more all-around players,” he said. And Ly said the excitement level was high. “It’s crazy. My seniors and upperclassmen leading. I’ll bring it next year.”
A dynasty?
“Of course,” Alan Ly said.
Only time will tell.
