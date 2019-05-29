City council will have final say at June 6 meeting
A voting snafu at a May 15 planning commission meeting negated a 3-1 vote for a plan to rezone 54 acres within the city limits to comply with an affordable housing mandate from the state.
Commissioners who have been dealing with the complex and controversial issue since last year were voting for a recommendation to send to the city council for final approval at a special meeting on June 6 at the community center.
Commissioners who probably heaved a collective sigh of relief when they thought they had finally put the issue to bed were surprised a couple of days later when city attorney Hilda Cantu Montoy, after reviewing the meeting, explained that four votes, a majority of the seven person commission, were necessary for approval.
Two commission members had recused themselves, one was absent and the remaining four didn't agree - so, there is no official planning commission recommendation to the council.
The voting discrepency was not caught at the meeting in time to correct it even though city manager Tim Chapa, assistant city attorney Shannon Chaffin, development director Tom Navarro and senior planner David Brletic were at the meeting.
Sanger had originally been directed by the state to find 63 acres within the city limits that could be rezoned to accommodate affordable housing - or face consequences that could include a state imposed building moratorium or a cutoff of funds the city uses to maintain its streets.
However, Brletic told the commission at the May 15 meeting that the state had, just a day before the meeting, revised the number downward from 63.8 acres to 54 acres.
The city council on June 6 will hear more comments from the public before attempting to come up with a rezoning solution that will satisfy the state.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.