The 741 member WAMS promoting class of 2019 covered the floor of Tom Flores Stadium and families and friends overflowed the stands and a special seating area behind the scoreboard.
Luckily it was a cool evening on June 6 with a gentle breeze billowing the U.S. flag on the stage for dignitaries at the south end of the stadium.
After Nicole Gomez sang the National Anthem principal Leo Castillo told the students that each of them was unique, "I truly believe that each of you has something to offer society and this world we live in, you just have to find what it is. You must challenge yourselves and those around you to do better, be better because you are better, and that’s just the Sanger Way."
Class speaker Arpanjot Dosanjh assured classmates they were ready to take one more step closer to success, "As you take your next steps to success, remember to be brave, be determined, be ready to break a sweat in order to climb over the boulders that block the path to your future and above all, remember 'once a Warrior, always a Warrior.'"
Castillo called the promoting class "a class of competitors."
To emphasize his point he cited 13 league championships won by the class's sports teams, seven awards won by the robotics team and the Bonner Award for Character and Civic Education won by the school.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.