It's time to start thinking about becoming a member of the next Fresno County Grand Jury.
Next month, 19 Fresno County residents will be sworn as civil grand jurors for 12 months of service.
If you're interested in serving, you can contact the juror services manager at the Fresno County Courthouse, 1100 Van Ness Avenue in Fresno or call (559) 457-1605 for more information and instructions on how to apply.
We've discovered with each of the four grand jury investigations that have taken place in Sanger over the past 10 years that there's a lot of confusion about what a grand jury is, what it does and how much or how little power it has to enforce its findings and recommendations.
Each year when it's time to apply for the grand jury, we refer back to a story written in 2009 by Vanessa Rakis-Garabedian because it offers such clear explanations of the things you need to know if you're thinking about trying to become a grand jury member.
And there's also lots of information about the grand jury on its website at: http://www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury/.
Here's the story by Vanessa:
A grand jury is a ‘watchdog’ group over county governmental agencies
The grand jury is as old as the state constitution, but it may be one of the least understood facets of the governmental system.
The grand jury is an important part of the government that the public doesn’t know enough about, according to the 2009 Fresno County Jury and Public Services Manager Sherry Spears.
The grand jury has two arms: one that works as a civil grand jury and is in session at all times, and one that works as a criminal grand jury that is only in session on a case-by-case basis.
The civil grand jury is often referred to as a “watchdog” for governmental agencies, said retired Superior Court Judge Robert Oliver.
“The grand jury is a constitutionally mandated body that investigates and reports on civil matters dealing with government in Fresno County,” said Oliver.
The grand jury is one avenue through which citizens can voice their concerns and try to hold their government in check.
Investigations and reports from the grand jury can impact the community in a positive way, Oliver said.
The grand jury can influence how public funds are spent, prescribe how spending is documented, improve public service, save taxpayer dollars and hand out commendations to well-managed departments.
“The grand jury is the linkage between the citizens and their government,” said Robert Gutierrez, the 2009 chairman of promotion and publicity for the California Grand Jurors’ Association. “It’s the watchdog over governmental affairs. It makes the local government more effective and efficient. It’s an essential component of American politics.”
The civil grand jury consists of 19 Fresno County citizens who serve for one full year starting July 1 and ending June 30.
During the year, jurors serve from 40 to 80 hours per month.
Once the grand jury is formed, the group divides into subcommittees according to subjects under investigation. For example, a committee may be dedicated to budget matters or issues involving detention facilities. (One committee of the 2017-2018 grand jury was dedicated to investigating issues with Sanger's Measure S public safety tax fund.)
The grand jury receives complaints and comments from the public, often through an online form that citizens can fill out and submit, and investigates accordingly. Investigations can also be initiated from an individual grand juror.
Complaint forms are also available at the Sanger Herald, 740 N St.
To conduct an investigation a subcommittee interviews involved parties and gathers information.
“They (grand jurors) are not told how to do it or guided in things that they should or shouldn’t look at,” Oliver said.
The grand jury is not accountable to elected officials or government employees and its recommendations and findings should be unbiased and impartial, Oliver said.
After a subcommittee conducts an investigation and writes a report with its findings and recommendations, the report must be adopted by the entire grand jury before it is released.
Once the grand jury releases a report, the agency or parties involved have 60 days to respond if a governmental agency or 90 days if a non-governmental group.
“The real power of the grand jury comes when they can release a report to the public,” the 2009 jury and public services manager Sherry Spears said. “But sometimes just by investigating the changes may come about.”
Candidates for the grand jury can be nominated by a current grand jury member, by a judge or they can nominate themselves.
Grand jury applications are available at www.fresno.courts.ca.gov or by calling the Fresno Superior Court juror services manager at (559) 457-1605.
In order to be eligible for the grand jury applicants must: be a citizen of the United States; be 18 years of age or older; be a resident of Fresno County for at least one year prior to selection; be in possession of natural faculties, ordinary intelligence, sound judgment, fair character; have sufficient knowledge of the English language.
The jury and public services manager sets up interviews for each qualified applicant with a committee of superior court judges.
The superior court judges decide on a group of 30 nominees to be placed into a random drawing and 19 names are pulled to be members of the grand jury.
Grand jurors serve a one-year period with the option to apply for an additional consecutive term.
Because they devote up to 80 hours each month to grand jury business, they receive nominal compensation as well as mileage reimbursement.
The civil grand juries and the criminal grand juries do not overlap, Oliver said.
The two work separately and never in tandem, but the civil grand jury could issue a report that would interest the district attorney to the point he or she files charges or seeks a criminal indictment.
A criminal grand jury only goes into session when the district attorney or the state Attorney General’s office seeks an indictment for a particular case. An indictment is a formal, written charge.
Once the request for an indictment is made, a criminal grand jury is selected just as a traditional jury would be. The grand jury decides to either issue the indictment or deny it based on whether or not the jury believes there is cause to make the charge.
Most of the criminal grand jury cases in California are either high profile or involve some special circumstance where the traditional means of filing charges is bypassed, said USC law professor Rebecca Lonergan.
“They avoid being political by being backed by a grand jury to issue an indictment,” Lonergan said.
A district attorney might choose to avoid the politics of a given case, possibly one involving corruption or an important community figure, by seeking an indictment rather than trying to file for charges in the traditional way.
For example, grand juries in other jurisdictions have considered hot-potato cases, like whether to indict a homeowner who shoots and kills someone he thinks is breaking into his home.
Editor's note: There is at least one Sanger resident serving on the current Fresno County Grand Jury.
When he has completed his term we'll ask him how he became interested in the grand jury, his experience with the application and selection process and how he enjoyed his
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.