The season came to unexpected early end for the Reedley and Immanuel High baseball teams as well as the Pirates' NYL champion softball squad.
In baseball, both the Pirates (17-9) and Eagles (22-7) were part of the wave of high-seeded teams knocked off in the Central Section Division 3 bracket. Despite a number two overall seed, Central Sequoia League co-champion Immanuel dropped a 3-0 decision at The Yard to No. 15 seed Santa Maria on May 8. But that wasn't the biggest upset of the opening round, as top seed CSL co-champ Selma was stunned, 4-0, 16th-seeded Templeton.
That same day, Reedley carried a No. 5 seed into its matchup at RHS diamond against No. 12 Atascadero High. After rallying from an early three-run deficit to tie the score, the Pirates gave up two in the second inning and couldn't catch up in a 5-3 loss. The Greyhounds hosted Templeton in a semifinal matchup on May 15.
Seventh-seeded Reedley softball, meanwhile, couldn't overcome a cold day with the bat and dropped a 1-0 decision to unseeded Tulare Union at RHS on May 7. The Pirates (17-11) captured a fourth straight North Yosemite League title this season, but were the top of five NYL teams making a first round exit from the playoffs.
A recap of last week's baseball playoff games:
Atascadero 5, Reedley 3
The visiting Greyhounds scored three runs in the first after the first two hitters were retired by RHS starter Oscar Lemus. Three singles loaded the bases, and after a walk forced in a run a two-run single to center made it 3-0.
Reedley promptly responded, getting hits from Tristen Garza and Roger Ortiz plus a catcher's interference while Justin Rackley batted to load the bases. Will Gagnon drew a bases-loaded walk, Jacob Franco was hit by a pitch and Matthew Vargas delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
Atascadero (11-17) scored twice in the second after again loading the bases, but Lemus settled down after that and worked into the seventh inning. But the Greyhounds' Cade Van Allen also regained his form and kept the Pirates scoreless the rest of the way.
Reedley made one last threat, loading the bases with two outs before Atascadero reliever Evyn Lade closed the door by inducing a game- and season-ending flyout to right.
Santa Maria 3, Immanuel 0
At Immanuel Sports Complex, the Saints (12-15) pushed across two runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth of senior ace JT Friesen while the Eagles managed just two hits.
Senior Roman Rosales and junior Matt Tiger had the hits for Immanuel.
On the day, Friesen allowed two earned runs while scattering nine hits. He struck out six and walked two.
