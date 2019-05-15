Reedley High's Tristen Garza (4) sprinted toward third base while teammate Justin Rackley pulled into second base on Roger Ortiz's first-inning single in a Central Section Division 3 first round game against Atascadero on May 8. Garza and Rackley later scored during a three-run inning, but the Pirates dropped a 5-3 decision to the visiting Greyhounds to end their season at 17-9.