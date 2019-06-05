Six players representing Reedley and Orange Cove were members of the County All-Star baseball team that lost by a 9-0 score to the City All-Stars on May 25 at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
JT Friesen, Roman Rosales and Derek Wood represented Central Sequoia League co-champion Immanuel High; Justin Rackley and Oscar Lemus repped Reedley High while Andrew Solis was Orange Cove High's lone representative.
Reedley's Russ Sauceda was an assistant coach for the County.
The City All-Stars quickly took control in the first inning, scoring four runs and never looking back.
