The Immanuel High baseball team flexed its muscles during the opening day of the Selma Easter Classic tournament on April 15, rolling to two decisive victories including a shutout of a Sierra Pacific team that entered the tournament with just one loss on the season.
The Eagles — playing in the friendly confines of "The Yard" at the Immanuel Sports Complex — blasted the 16-5 Wasco Tigers 14-1 in five innings, then rode the strength of senior JT Friesen's complete game pitching performance to blank the Golden Bears, 6-0. The wins improved Immanuel to 18-3 on the season.
It also put the Eagles into position to play their way into the tournament finals, which were scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 17 at Selma High. Immanuel had a night game with San Leandro High on April 16 (results were unavailable at press time) and an afternoon contest with Chavez High from Delano on April 17. both at The Yard. Wins almost certainly would place the Eagles into the title game.
Friesen turned in a steady, but dominating, performance against Sierra Pacific from Hanford. The righthander allowed just two hits and struck out five while walking just one in an 80-pitch outing to improve to 8-1 on the season. He's struck out 59 and walked 16 in 61.1 innings of work.
It appeared to be a pitcher's battle early on, as senior pitcher Will Springer struck out five and allowed just one hit through three innings. But the Eagles' bats erupted in the fourth inning as they pushed across five runs off Springer, who still finished with nine strikeouts in four innings.
