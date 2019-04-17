Immanuel High pitcher JT Friesen fired a pitch to home plate in the first inning of a Selma Easter Tournament game against Sierra Pacific High on April 15. The senior righthander scattered two hits, struck out five and walked just one in a 6-0 victory over the 16-2 Golden Bears. The Eagles (18-3) also trounced Wasco, 14-1, to start the tournament with a 2-0 record.