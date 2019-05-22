Immanuel High's co-champion baseball squad placed four players on the all-Central Sequoia League first team for 2019, highlighted by league Pitcher of the Year JT Friesen.
In addition, the Eagles' Roman Rosales, Trace Pires and Derek Wood received first team all-league recognition in a vote of league coaches. Josh Franco shared Coach of the Year honors with his former high school coach, John Hollett Jr. of Selma, after the Bears and Immanuel tied for the league championship.
Senior Friesen posted an 8-3 record with a 1.00 earned run average in 2019. He started 10 of 17 games he pitched in, and threw eight complete games. Friesen struck out 75 and walked just 22 in 77 1/3 innings of work, and at the plate batted .326 with 30 hits, 19 runs batted in and a team-high seven doubles.
