Josh Franco, director of athletics and varsity baseball coach who led Immanuel High School to three Central Sequoia League championships and the 2016 Central Section Division 4 crown, is leaving the school for a position in the Fowler Unified School District.
Franco, 32, will teach and oversee Fowler High School's Regional Occupation Program class as well as two medical classes — anatomy of physiology and medical careers — at the new Valley Children's/Adventist Health facility in Fowler. He also will keep a hand in athletics by serving as an assistant baseball coach for the Redcats under head coach Bill Feaver.
"I thought and prayed about it a lot," Franco said. "I love the group of guys we have and what we've got [at Immanuel]. The more I thought about it, I kept getting the feeling that it was time to do it. It's a new challenge."
Ryan Wood, Immanuel Schools superintendent, praised Franco for his contributions in teaching, coaching and administration.
"His presence on campus and leadership will be greatly missed," Wood said in a June 7 news release.
Franco spent 10 years at Immanuel High, serving as an assistant coach to Jerry Rosser in 2010 before becoming head coach the following season. He posted a 164-11-2 record — 71-55 in Central Sequoia League play — with league championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Eagles shared the crown with Selma the past two seasons.
Twice, Immanuel advanced to the section finals. The Eagles won it all in Division 4 in 2016, posting a 25-6 record and defeating Firebaugh High, 2-1, for the program's first section crown since 2005. Immanuel reached the Division 3 final in 2018, dropping a 5-3 decision to Garces High of Bakersfield.
