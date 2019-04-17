Host Reedley High School took first place in 10 varsity events during a North Yosemite League mini-meet with Sunnyside, Roosevelt and McLane on April 10 at the RHS track.
The Pirates' girls picked up eight of the wins, led by double wins from seniors Maddy Gates and Ivy Duong along with a sweep by the team's relay teams. Gates set a personal record of 32 feet, 4 1/2 inches to win the triple jump and also had a season best mark of 5-1 to win the high jump.
Duong, meanwhile, won the discus with a 77 foot throw and clocked 20.21 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles. In addition, she had a PR of 32-11 1/2 to finish second in the shot put.
The 4x100 relay team of Lauryn King, Trinity Toews, Emely Torres and Leslie Mendoza won in a time of 54.24 seconds. The 4x400 relay quartet of Kayden Crutchfield, Toews, Ali Roman and Ann Burton had a winning time of 4:41.95. Other RHS girls winners were Toews (1:00.3 in the 400) and freshman Crutchfield (PR of 28.66 in the 200).
For the boys, junior Audon Martinez won the discus with a PR of 112-5 and placed fourth in the shot put. Also, the Pirates' 4x100 relay team of Jacob Friesen, Randy Sanchez, James Villasenor and Jorge Meza won in a time of 46.03 seconds.
At the Sanger Metric Classic on April 12, Gates placed fifth in the girls high jump at 5-1 while Toews finished ninth in the 400 in 1:01.18. Matthew Jarrett had a season-best time of 10:22.52 to place 28th in the 3200 meters.
