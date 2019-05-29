Immanuel High School's Blue & White Excellence Award winners for 2018-19 is highlighted its Female and Male Athletes of the Year — volleyball standout Danielle Jefferies and baseball standout Derek Wood.
Jefferies and Wood received their awards and the latest team of standout seniors was revealed at a special awards ceremony on May 23 in the IHS main gym. They were joined on the prestigious Blue & White Excellence team by tennis player Grace Goertzen, golfer Nikki McArron, soccer player/swimmer Rebecca Deaver, soccer player Regan Ott, track and field sprinter Tamsen Taves and baseball pitcher JT Friesen.
Jefferies developed into a dominating player in her four-year career with the Eagles, capped by earning Central Sequoia League Offensive Player of the Year honors while leading the squad to a second place finish in the Central Section Division 4 playoffs last November. She recently received a full scholarship to play volleyball at Division 1 school Cal State Fullerton.
"I was very privileged to coach Danielle for her senior year," said IHS coach Debbie Linman. "She is one of the best overall athletes I have coached in about 20 years. She rises to the challenge, always winning more reps and always asking how to be better."
Linman described how Jefferies powerful hitting game — which peaked during a postseason run that carried the team into the section finals — would excite the bench coaches with her accuracy and direct hits. The coach also praised Jefferies academic prowess that includes a 4.0 grade point average.
"With all the traveling and hours on the court, she made sure her education took priority," she said.
The Eagles had a run of success during Jefferies' career, winning section titles in her sophomore and junior years including a Southern California Regional title and runner-up state finish in 2016. Jefferies also has been named a CIF Scholar Athlete.
"She has made us very proud," said Josh Franco, athletic director, as he announced her award.
